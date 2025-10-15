Career by Jeroslyn JoVonn Home Depot Launches ‘Path To Pro’ Program To Expand Trade Hiring And Training Home Depot has launched a new program designed to elevate and expand careers in the skilled trades.







With more Gen Zers choosing careers in the trades over the traditional high school-to-college path, Home Depot has launched a new program to recruit and train skilled trade workers.

On Oct. 7, ServiceTitan, a software company for home and commercial contractors, announced its partnership with Home Depot on the Path to Pro program. The initiative gives ServiceTitan customers access to a strong pipeline of skilled tradespeople, while providing aspiring professionals with streamlined pathways into careers in HVAC, plumbing, electrical work, and more.

The program launches at a crucial time, as the skilled trades industry faces a severe labor shortage with more than 400,000 open construction jobs across the U.S.

“The trades industry is facing a generational workforce challenge, and solving it requires bold collaboration,” Bryan Olshock, chief marketing officer at ServiceTitan, said in a statement. “Through our partnership with the Home Depot’s Path to Pro program, we’re connecting our customers with talent, while helping to create a sustainable future for the trades by investing in the next generation of skilled professionals.”

Through Path to Pro, job seekers can connect with high-demand opportunities at some of the nation’s fastest-growing service companies. Contractors who register for Home Depot’s free Pro Xtra loyalty program will also gain access to a dedicated hiring network for skilled tradespeople.

The initiative allows contractors using ServiceTitan to access a variety of free resources and tools to help strengthen the skilled trades pipeline. These include the Path to Pro Resource Hub, which offers career guidance and information for those exploring trade careers; the Path to Pro Skills Program, featuring free on-demand training and educational content for trades and construction professionals; and the Path to Pro Network, a hiring platform that connects contractors with job seekers.

The program aligns with a growing trend among Gen Z, whose interest in skilled trades is rising amid economic pressures such as pricey college tuition, the fear of AI taking jobs, and the influence of platforms like TikTok and Instagram where young people share their pursuit of the trades. Many young people now view trade careers as a stable, debt-free route to financial success and fulfilling, hands-on work, and as an appealing alternative to traditional office jobs.

