Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball.

The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.

K.C. Blinn. marketing vice president at Blue Triton Brands, says Howard’s efforts in community building was as a top factor in forming ties with the Lakers center. Blue Triton Brands formerly was Nestle Waters North America. Its water brands include Arrowhead, Ice Mountain, Deer Park, and Poland Spring.

“What was different about Dwight and his team was that they came with a community first and give back direction to it,” Blinn said, according to Forbes per MSN. “They really wanted to be a part of leaving a legacy here in Los Angeles.”

The partnership is wasting no time. Howard and Arrowhead Water last week revealed refurbished basketball courts on each site and provided gifts and food for attending children. Howard wants the courts to impact future generations. He anticipates the children will turn to the courts as a safe space, as he did growing up.

“Through these basketball courts, we can bring more people together and give them a safe haven—a place to go to just call home and be at peace,” Howard said, per Forbes.

“Basketball is my sanctuary, it’s where I have the most fun. I can be myself, smile, laugh and have a great time. That’s what we want to to provide for these kids. I think these courts will do the exact same thing for me that it will do for a million kids in L.A.”

Howard wants his foundation to make a difference for youngsters.