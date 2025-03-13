News by Kandiss Edwards Breaking New Ground: MSNBC Show To Feature First Openly Gay Black Co-Hosts MSNBC's new version of 'The Weekend' will feature the first openly gay Black male co-hosts.







When MSNBC’s The Weekend debuts in spring 2025, it will be historic. Co-hosted by Jonathan Capehart, Eugene Daniels, and Jackie Alemany, Capehart and Daniels will become the first two gay Black men to co-host a news program.

Daniels shared his excitement in an Instagram post, announcing not only his new role as co-host but also his position as Senior Washington Correspondent for MSNBC’s news gathering team.

In his post, he acknowledged the show’s former hosts, Symone Sanders, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez, expressing gratitude for their contributions.

“Some really exciting news: Very soon, I’ll be joining MSNBC as a co-host of The Weekend and also join their new newsgathering team as Senior Washington Correspondent. I’m excited and nervous and all the feelings but most importantly honored that I get to pick up the helm from the fabulous @symonedsanders, @chairman_steele, and @aliciamenendezxo,” Daniels wrote.

In an Instagram post, Capehart also celebrated his participation in the new line-up:

“We are official! Can’t wait to get started on @theweekendmsnbc this spring.”

Capehart and Daniels are seasoned journalists who have covered the nation’s latest news for years. In 1999, Capehart was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of the possible demise of Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater.

The addition comes as MSNBC navigates a transitional period. The network, which recently divested from parent company NBCUniversal, now operates independently. While MSNBC has maintained moderate ratings, it has experienced a decline compared to the same period last year.

According to Adweek, the network’s primetime viewership has dropped 16% in total audience and 9% in the key demographic of viewers ages 25 to 54 since last year.

The Weekend will air Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Eastern.

RELATED CONTENT: Over 10,000 Rally On Emergency Zoom Call To Support Joy Reid After MSNBC Cancels ‘The ReidOut’