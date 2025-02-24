by Janee Bolden Over 10,000 Rally On Emergency Zoom Call To Support Joy Reid After MSNBC Cancels ‘The ReidOut’ As the final episode of 'The ReidOut' approaches, supporters are urged to tune in and call MSNBC.







In a powerful show of solidarity, more than 10,000 people joined an emergency Zoom call on the evening of Feb. 23 to stand with Joy Reid after it was announced her show, The ReidOut, had been canceled.

The call was hosted by Win With Black Women and Win With Black Men.

Activists Jotaka Eaddy and Khalil Thompson led the discussion, which featured guest appearances by Reid herself, alongside influential voices like Angela Rye. Notable attendees included Don Lemon and Jacque Reid, underscoring the magnitude of the moment.

The call has also received over 55,000 views on YouTube.

Reid, a veteran journalist and political commentator, was the first Black woman to anchor a primetime cable news show on MSNBC. Since its debut in July 2020, The ReidOut has been a vital platform for addressing critical political and social issues, amplifying Black perspectives, and holding power to account.

With an ability to blend sharp analysis with cultural awareness, Reid tackled voter suppression, racial justice, and the erosion of democracy while providing a space for underrepresented voices. She was also a leading voice in coverage of Gaza, the wrongful detainment of Brittney Griner in Russia, and other crucial international affairs that directly impacted marginalized communities.

The cancellation of The ReidOut, slated to air its final episode Feb. 24, has sparked conversations about the state of media representation. Supporters on the call emphasized the importance of showing up for the last broadcast to demonstrate the audience’s appreciation and continued demand for diverse storytelling in primetime. Attendees also discussed mobilizing to ensure that Black journalists and thought leaders maintain a presence in mainstream media.

According to CNN, MSNBC’s new president, Rebecca Kutler, is implementing a slate of programming changes, including replacing The ReidOut with co-hosts from The Weekend—Symone Sanders-Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez. A source told CNN that Kutler is expected to announce additional programming changes to multiple MSNBC shows.

While MSNBC has yet to detail why Reid’s show was axed, the move follows a pattern of shifts in media that have disproportionately impacted Black news anchors. Reid and The ReidOut won two NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 22.

During the call, Reid paid homage to Melissa Harris-Perry for paving the way for her at MSNBC and allowing her to pay it forward with Tiffany Cross. The discussion also highlighted the importance of continuing to uplift Black women in journalism, ensuring their voices remain prominent in national discourse.

The call included a strong call to action to follow Reid on social media and to use the hashtag #WeNeedJoy. Participants were also urged to call MSNBC at (212) 664-4444 to object to the cancellation of The ReidOut.

A second hashtag #TVOff, was also introduced, along with instructions to change the channel following the show’s final episode in order to create a greater impact to ratings.

The rallying cry remains clear: Black voices matter, and their presence in media is non-negotiable.

