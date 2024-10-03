Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Hotline Set Up For Diddy’s Alleged Victims Overwhelmed With ‘Unprecedented’ Amount Of Calls A hotline set up for Diddy's alleged victims has been overwhelmed with calls.







Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing about 120 civil lawsuits in response to a hotline set up for his alleged victims.

Lawyers looking to represent the disgraced hip-hop mogul’s alleged victims set up a sexual assault hotline number that received over 3,000 calls, The Mirror reports. Attorneys were looking to field calls from people who wanted to report any abuse they allegedly suffered at the hands of Combs, one Texas lawyer revealed.

Following Combs’ arrest in New York last month, the hotline received an “unprecedented” amount of calls.

“Never, ever in a 10-day period have we seen over 3,000 people come forward,” Andrew Van Arsdale, co-counsel said during a Tuesday press conference.

Following these calls, Arsdale and Tony Buzbee reportedly prepared 120 civil lawsuits on behalf of victims alleging the Bad Boy founder sexually assaulted them. At the press event, Buzbee announced his role in representing these clients, who accuse Combs of exploitation and sexual abuse.

“This is an important matter that we intend to aggressively pursue,” Buzbee said. “We will leave no stone unturned to find all potentially liable parties, to include any individual or entity who participated in or benefited from this egregious behavior.”

According to the lawyers, the claimants allegedly include 25 minors. The alleged abuses span two decades, involving both male and female victims aged 9 to 38, from the 2000s to the 2010s.

Combs continues to “vehemently” deny all allegations of wrongdoing against him.

“That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors,” attorney Erica Wolff said in a statement.

“He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Combs has pleaded not guilty in court following his arrest in New York on Sept. 17, denying all misconduct allegations. The arrest came after a grand jury indictment that charged the entertainment mogul with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. The day after his arrest, Combs was ordered held without bail as he “poses an ongoing and significant danger to the community, has repeatedly engaged in obstructive conduct, and presents a serious risk of flight,” prosecutors said.

The hotline number for his alleged victims is 1-800-200-7474. Additionally, if you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) or visit its website to receive confidential support.

