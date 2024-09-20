Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Reportedly Placed On Suicide Watch He has been placed under suicide watch as a preventative measure as he is reportedly in shock and his mental state is unclear at the time.







After being denied bail two times in less than three days, reports are stating that Combs Enterprises’ CEO, Sean “Diddy” Combs, is currently under suicide watch as he awaits trial on multiple federal charges.

According to People, the embattled hip-hip music producer is locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Diddy has been placed under suicide watch as a preventative measure as he is reportedly in shock, and his mental state is unclear at the time.

The Daily Beast has reported that the prison is known to be dangerous and is understaffed, where there is purportedly a high number of deaths and suicides among the 1,600 people imprisoned there waiting for trial. Attorneys for Diddy had stated in the paperwork they filed for an appeal in hopes of gaining bail that “several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention.”

“Just earlier this summer, an inmate was murdered. At least four inmates have died by suicide there in the past three years.”

People reported that Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, requested that the “No Way Out” recording artist be transferred to a prison in Essex County in New Jersey.

The 54-year-old multihyphenate was arrested on Monday, Sept. 16, on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces a life sentence based on the severity of the charges, as Agnifilo has stated that he will appeal the ruling once more.

Prosecutors have claimed during his second bail hearing that Diddy could obstruct the case with the possibility of witness tampering, as they provided proof that he had already done so. They likened his attempt by saying, “The risk of danger is acute.” They also mentioned that he was allegedly in possession of a cache of weapons that were discovered in the closet of his bedroom, which were found during home raids conducted on his properties. He also has access to millions of dollars and private planes that would make him a flight risk.

A conference hearing for Diddy has been scheduled for Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.