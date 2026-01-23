ICYMI: Baltimore’s ‘House Of Melo’ Ends After Exhibit’s Extension

The honors bestowed upon former NBA player Carmelo Anthony continue after an exhibit dedicated to him in Maryland, which just closed after debuting in October and was scheduled to close in December, but was extended until Jan. 16.

The celebration for the NBA Hall of Famer (who was recently inducted into the 2025 class), who had stints with the Denver Nuggets, the New York Knicks, and other teams before ending his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was in honor of the Brooklyn-born, Baltimore-raised former basketball player and businessman.

The interactive “House of Melo” exhibit took place at the Pratt Library.

When the exhibit announcement was made, Anthony acknowledged “Charm City” as the place that “helped shape” who he is today.

“Baltimore didn’t just raise me-it instilled in me the grit and perseverance I carried throughout my career. The community there helped shape who I am today. I want people to really feel that-to see the heart of the city through my story and be inspired to give back, uplift others, and never forget where they came from,” said Anthony.

People who visited the library to check out the “House of Melo” were treated to immersive installations featuring audio points (anchored by Anthony Anthony and D. Watkins, who co-authored Anthony’s 2021 memoir, Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope) on pivotal moments throughout his legendary career. It highlighted memories from his early upbringing in Baltimore, when he moved to the city after his father’s death when he was eight, through his teenage years as he built his basketball resume at Towson Catholic. From there, he headed to Oak Hill Academy before he led Syracuse University to its only national championship. What followed, of course, was an illustrious NBA career, with many intricacies about his life in between all of those moments.

Visitors to the House of Melo were treated to various collectibles and items that helped tell the story of Anthony’s history, including a full-sized basketball court with Anthony’s words echoing from 23-foot-tall columns, bleachers, and court line details. An “early years” walkway featured memories from Red Hook to Syracuse, where curated pictures and memorabilia from Carmelo’s youth were displayed, preparing him for the world stage. The exhibit also inlcuded 41 album covers from Anthony’s collection, with a narrative about meaningful songs along his journey, and a custom playlist curated by Anthony. There were many other memorabilia and moments that fans discovered while visiting the library.

RELATED CONTENT: Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade Will Present Carmelo Anthony At Upcoming NBA Hall Of Fame Ceremony