Could The Houston Rockets Trade Kevin Porter Jr. After His Domestic Violence Arrest?

It’s not looking too good for Kevin Porter, Jr. After reports of the baller’s arrest on Sept.11, the Houston Rockets are looking to trade him.

According to Shams Charania at The Athletic, the Rockets have reached out to several organizations “offering draft compensation as an incentive to receive Porter.” The Rockets would use the salary of Porter—who is set to earn $15.9 million in the first year of a four-year, $82.5 million deal—on a player under contract who can play immediately.

An NBA source told Charania that the Rockets are “keeping all options open with the future of Porter.”

The shooting guard was taken into custody at the New York Police Department’s 17th precinct and charged with felony assault and strangulation against his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. Gondrezick, who suffered a fractured neck vertebrae and a cut above her right eye, allegedly got upset after Porter returned to their hotel room late and locked the door.

Prosecutors claim the attack didn’t stop until Gondrezick left the Millennium Hilton Hotel room covered in blood. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called the allegations “horrific.”

“We have a domestic violence policy that was collectively bargained with the Players Association. They certainly feel as strongly as we do about the issue,” Silver told the media at a recent Board of Governors meeting in New York. “Every case though also depends on its unique facts.”

Porter has had a decent run as a member of the Rockets. According to CBS Sports, Porter had his best season last year, averaging career-highs in points and rebounds as the team’s starting point guard. However, his presence came with some drama. He was suspended once for leaving the arena during a game after an argument with teammate Christian Wood.

