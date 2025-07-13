Sports by Daniel Johnson Rockets’ Fred VanVleet Elected National Basketball Players Association President CJ McCollum, the NBPA's former president whose term expired, will move to an advisory role.







On July 12, Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet was elected president of the National Basketball Players Association during the board of player representatives meeting. He will begin his four-year term immediately, succeeding former president and Washington Wizards shooting guard CJ McCollum.

According to Yahoo Sports, McCollum, the former president whose term expired, will move to an advisory role, and his wealth of experience as both a former president of the organization and a vice president of the organization will likely prove invaluable to VanVleet as he navigates his new role.

A new chapter begins. Fred VanVleet is your new NBPA President! pic.twitter.com/24QMKxr7KC — NBPA (@TheNBPA) July 12, 2025

In a press release, VanVleet indicated that he wants to help advocate for all players, no matter their contract situation.

“It’s truly an honor to be elected as President of the NBPA by my peers and I look forward to continuing to advocate for the best interest of all the members. With a deep appreciation for the complexities and challenges players face on all levels of their NBA journeys, I am committed to approaching this role with the passion, dignity, and dedication every player deserves,” VanVleet said.

In his statement, McCollum vouched for his successor, noting that he considers his tenure as president an honor.

“It’s been a privilege to serve on the NBPA Executive Committee for the past seven years and uniquely shape the business of our game. I am encouraged by the future of the PA under Fred’s leadership, as he has earned the basketball community’s respect and has proven he is ready for this next step. I look forward to supporting him as we continue building a stronger Association that serves past, present, and future generations of players,” McCollum said in the press release.

VanVleet, a former NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors, set an NBA record for the most lucrative contract for an undrafted player in league history and recently signed a two-year $50 million contract to remain in Houston, where he figures to be a prominent piece of a newly reconfigured Rockets team that many predict will make a run at the franchise’s second title.

In addition to VanVleet, the rest of the executive board is composed of: Grant Williams, first vice president; Mason Plumlee, secretary-treasurer; Jaylen Brown, vice president; Jaren Jackson Jr., vice president; Donovan Mitchell, vice president; Garrett Temple, vice president; Karl Anthony Towns, vice president; and Gabe Vincent, vice president.

