Houston Rockets Trade Kevin Porter Jr. To Oklahoma Thunder, Who Promptly Release Him

After the Houston Rockets banned Kevin Porter Jr. from the team following his arrest on Sept. 11 for allegedly attacking his former girlfriend, he was traded to another NBA team on Oct. 17.

The Oklahoma Thunder acquired the troubled player and immediately released him after receiving two future second-round picks and sending the Rockets Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

ESPN Sources: The Houston Rockets are trading G Kevin Porter Jr., and two future second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder — who are waiving Porter Jr., immediately. Thunder are sending the Rockets Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the transaction. pic.twitter.com/PBaHA0f5lW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2023

ABC 7 reported that the shooting guard was taken into custody by the New York Police Department, where he was initially charged with assault and strangulation. Porter was arrested for an alleged domestic violence assault on Kysre Gondrezick at the Millennium Hilton Hotel in September. Prosecutors said the attack on the former WNBA player left Gondrezick with a fractured neck vertebra and a deep cut above her right eye.

Porter Jr. was originally thought to have fractured Gondrezick’s vertebra, but Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Mirah Curzer stated the charge of second-degree assault was thrown out because there was “insufficient evidence” after it was shown that he did not break Gondrezick’s neck.

The 23-year-old baller pleaded not guilty and is expected back in court in Manhattan on Nov. 27.

Porter was also arrested in Nov. 2020 after being involved in a car crash when police found a loaded handgun and marijuana in his car. Porter claimed he didn’t know the gun was there, and the charges against him were dismissed.

He was traded to the Rockets on Jan. 21, 2021. In March 2022, the NBA fined him $50,000 for violating the league’s COVID-19 health and safety rules when he went to a Miami strip club. Last January, he was suspended by the Rockets for a game after then-head coach Stephen Silas said Porter had a “spirited debate” and “lost his temper” at halftime.

