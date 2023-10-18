Kysre Gondrezick Denies Assault By Rising NBA Star Kevin Porter Jr.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Kysre Gondrezick, a former WNBA player and ex-girlfriend of former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., has vehemently denied allegations of assault stemming from an incident in New York City in September, as reported by the The New York Post.

In an exclusive interview with The Post, Gondrezick refuted the assault accusations, stating, “He didn’t hit me. He never balled his fists up and hit me. And he definitely didn’t punch me in the face numerous times. That is a lie. I don’t have any injuries to support that.”

This interview followed the recent decision by Manhattan prosecutors to drop a charge of second-degree assault against Porter, citing insufficient evidence. Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Mirah Curzer clarified during Porter’s hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court that what initially seemed like a fractured vertebrae turned out to be a result of a congenital defect, leading to the charge’s dismissal.

However, Porter still faces charges of second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault. He is currently out on $75,000 bail and could potentially face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison if convicted of strangulation.

Prosecutors have maintained that Porter struck Gondrezick multiple times with a closed fist and “forcefully” squeezed her neck. The criminal complaint described the choking as causing difficulty breathing, redness, bruising, and substantial pain.

While prosecutors contended that the altercation ended only when Gondrezick fled the room and was discovered by hotel employees, Gondrezick expressed that certain aspects were exaggerated. She also criticized the Manhattan DA’s office for not conducting a comprehensive interview with her and failing to gain access to her complete medical records.

Gondrezick said, “It happened very fast, not to the degree of what was reported. And it was an argument that occurred in the room for not even 10 seconds.” She also commented on the DA’s office, saying, “We have given them numerous opportunities to come clean and to fix false information, but they have yet to do so.”

ESPN Sources: The Houston Rockets are trading G Kevin Porter Jr., and two future second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder — who are waiving Porter Jr., immediately. Thunder are sending the Rockets Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the transaction. pic.twitter.com/PBaHA0f5lW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2023

Porter was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a related development and is expected to be released immediately, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

RELATED CONTENT: HOUSTON ROCKETS’ KEVIN PORTER, JR. ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT AGAINST BALLER BABE IN NEW YORK CITY