'This Is It,' Houston Soulfood Spot Enjoyed From Beyoncé To Jill Biden, Closes Original Location The restaurant has shut down its flagship location as it re-brands other storefronts.







This Is It, the famous soul food hotspot in Houston dined by Beyoncé and Jill Biden, is shutting its doors.

The long-time restaurant has been a staple in the Texas community for over six decades. Now, it closes the chapter of serving customers in the city’s Third Ward.

The restaurant announced the closure of its original location, initially founded in 1959. It cooked up its last meals Oct. 12, leaving behind a legacy of traditional southern comfort.

“Thank you to every guest who walked through our doors, every vendor who stood by our side, and every neighbor who cheered us on through the years. To the city of Houston and the communities near and far who made This Is It Soul Food a place of warmth, connection, and tradition, your trust, your stories, and your unwavering support gave us strength,” wrote the restaurant owners.

The restaurant was also heralded within and beyond the Houston area. Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland frequently patronized the eatery during their early career days as part of Destiny’s Child. In August 2024, Rowland even spotlighted the restaurant with Pepsi’s Local Eats campaign, with her own memorable meal named after her, per People.

Famous patrons, including Jill Biden, have made This Is It a household name, which has since allowed its owners to branch out into new locations and ventures.

The restaurant added, “For over 66 years of business, we have cherished the memories and lessons each season brought. As we close this chapter, we carry with us the memories of shared meals, celebrations, and the enduring spirit of family. From the heart of Fourth Ward to the historic 3rd Ward, we now say goodbye, and we look forward to focusing on growth, rebranding, and innovation at our Humble location. We are grateful for the communities we’ve served across Houston and beyond, and we remain thankful for the relationships that sustained us.”

However, fans of This Is It do not have to kiss it goodbye entirely. The restaurant’s other location in Humble, Texas, remains open for soul food lovers to dig in.

