Entrepreneurship by Alisa Gumbs Award-Winning Event Planner Amber Mayfield Hewett Uses Social Media To Grow Her Business The author of “Your Turn to Host” shares how Pinterest helps her put her brand where potential clients can discover her.







Almost 10 years ago, Amber Mayfield Hewett started a supper club to connect strangers and to highlight Black chefs. She had no idea at the time that To Be Hosted would turn her into a full-fledged event planner with clients like Pepsi, Peloton, and Spotify.

“When I thought about the things I loved (food and parties), the things I needed (passion-driven work and safe spaces), and the things I wanted out of this life (community and enjoyment), all signs pointed toward creating my own supper club,” Mayfield Hewett writes in her new book Your Turn to Host: A Guide to Great Parties and Gatherings.

“Along the way, I became quite good at organizing events. Before long, my expertise was sought after by everyone from rising entrepreneurs, artists, and musicians to top companies and household brands,” she continues.

In addition to being an event planner and author, Mayfield Hewett has created “While Entertaining,” an indie magazine turned Substack full of ideas for better hosting, gathering, and living with more than 3,000 subscribers, and Soirée School, a social media series sharing how-tos to help people plan and host at home like professionals.

Here, Mayfield Hewett shares her strategy for using social media, and specifically Pinterest, to amplify her brand and find new clients:

As an entrepreneur and event planner, what is your approach to social media?

Focusing on trust, taste, and story shapes how I approach many aspects of my business, including social media. I like to filter what I share through two lenses: Will this inspire someone? Or will this help someone?

With so much online to consume, being intentional with people’s attention helps me find my audience and grow steadily. I approach social media partnerships the same way. I only work with brands I genuinely love and already use for hosting. Brands like La Crema, The Cocktail Collection, and Staub are already in my home and at my events in real life, so those partnerships feel authentic when they show up on social.

Tell us about your relationship with Pinterest and how it came about.

I’ve always loved Pinterest⁠ and use it whenever I’m planning an event, so when I got an email from them in 2020, I responded immediately.

My first collaboration with Pinterest was creating content for a Juneteenth campaign. Shortly after, we had the opportunity to produce a creator event centered around Pinterest-inspired wedding trends. From there, the relationship continued to grow, with different Pinterest teams tapping To Be Hosted to plan and execute events.

With each collaboration, we’ve learned more about the Pinterest brand, and the partnership has grown stronger. When I started my business, Pinterest was on my dream client list, so I’m always grateful and excited each time we get to work together.

How has being part of Pinterest’s Creator Program helped you grow your business?

As I built my portfolio as an event planner, sharing my work on Pinterest became an important part of discovery and credibility. Images from our dinner parties live on people’s boards, and the hope is that those moments inspire someone to create something beautiful—or hire us to help bring it to life.

The resources and community within the Creator Program have continually helped me create stronger content, stay current on trends, and share my work more effectively.

How have you used it to support the launch of your book, Your Turn to Host?

People turn to Pinterest to plan, and so much of that planning centers around gathering, entertaining, and hosting. I want to meet people where they already are, which makes Pinterest an important part of my marketing strategy for Your Turn to Host.

I partnered with Pinterest to create a dedicated Your Turn to Host board and also plan to leverage Pinterest ads to build awareness and reach my ideal reader.

Are there specific tactics you’ve learned over the years that work well for you on social?

I love documenting what I learn through my social media series, Soirée School, so people hosting events professionally or personally can find practical how-tos and inspiration for their own journey. The series was nominated for a Webby Award earlier this year, and while we didn’t win, that recognition affirmed how powerful a social series can be in creating a unique entry point into your business.

For me, it has always been important to build specifically and sustainably. I don’t chase every trend, and I don’t post every day. Instead, I consistently share content that solves a specific problem or fills a specific need. That consistency helps my ideal clients, diners, and readers continue to find me.

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