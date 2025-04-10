News by Sharelle Burt Sneakerheads, Designers, And Collectors Brace Themselves For The Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs The move is causing backlash from members of the sneaker community since the tariffs have raised the cost of importing goods from China and other countries.







NBC News reports that the $70 billion sneaker industry is being hit with heavy price changes due to President Donald Trump’s increase in tariffs on imports from China.

After China refused to bow down to Trump’s demands, the President increased the tariffs to 125%. “Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social app. “At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.”

The move is causing backlash from members of the sneaker community since the tariffs have raised the cost of importing goods from China and other countries. Devlin Carter, founder of luxury sneaker company SIA Collective, is upset about how tariffs, which he calls “unnecessary,” will force him to raise prices. Carter launched his business into a multimillion-dollar brand due to some of the fashionable, high-quality footwear manufactured mostly in the Asian country. “These are ridiculous tariffs that make no sense. Small businesses like mine have to pay these tariffs, and it’s not a small thing,” Carter said.

“It’s a lot. So there’s no way to see this as something that’s good — for anybody.”

Independent business owners aren’t the only ones feeling the pain of the increased tax. Retail giants like Nike, which produces products in Vietnam and Taiwan, will have to raise prices as the countries were hit with 32% and 46% tariffs. In a post on X, economist Peter Schiff explained how the popular brand will be forced to build more U.S.-based production plants as a result, which won’t go over well with customers. “Nike won’t build factories in the U.S. to make sneakers. That would add more cost than the 40% tariffs. Plus, they need to stay competitive selling to customers in other countries that don’t impose tariffs,” Schiff said.

“The result will be fewer sneakers sold in the U.S. at much higher prices.”

Nike won't build factories in the U.S. to make sneakers. That would add more cost than the 40% tariffs. Plus, they need to stay competitive selling to customers in other countries that don't impose tariffs. The result will be fewer sneakers sold in the U.S. at much higher prices. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) April 3, 2025

Some sneaker executives are prepared to deal with price increases despite their customers’ opposition. According to the Boston Globe, the chief executive of running-shoe company Topo Tony Post says he relies on Chinese manufacturing to produce almost 90% of his products.

He worries about how the tariff threats will affect the cost of popular items like the Specters and Phantoms, possibly adding an additional $100 to the price tag. We haven’t said anything to our sales reps, even to our internal team, about raising prices, but of course, I know if these tariffs continue to go forward, I’m going to have to raise prices,” Post said.

Sneaker fans, known as sneakerheads, can collect impressive collections thanks to savings and the decent cost of sneakers. However, since Trump told a reporter he doesn’t “want anything to go down” when asked about Americans’ concerns, that may change. “That pair of $180 sneakers is going to cost me $250 now,” Atlanta-based fan Earl West said.

“So I have to be very selective on what I’m going to buy and when because I can’t afford to spend $250 on a pair of sneakers every other week — as a collector, that’s what we do. We’re not, we’re not buying to sell.”

Reselling is another element of the tariff threat, as West claims it will be a problem for customers. “Think about it: As a reseller, you have to buy a $150 shoe at a higher rate than it’s worth. And then you have to sell it even higher to make money,” the collector said.

“That’s going to be a problem.”

