Food by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors How To Scale A Restaurant From A Single Location To Several Growing a restaurant takes a solid plan, smart decisions, and strong support







“I had to make my own living and my own opportunity. But I made it! Don’t sit down and wait for the opportunities to come. Get up and make them.” — Madam C.J. Walker, the first self-made Black millionaire

Many Black restaurant owners dream of expanding, but challenges like funding, staffing, and maintaining quality can make it tough. Still, plenty of Black-owned restaurants, such as Slutty Vegan and Trap Kitchen, have successfully scaled — and so can you!

Growing a restaurant takes a solid plan, smart decisions, and strong support. Let’s break down the strategies to help you expand, get funding, and build a thriving restaurant business.

1. Start with a Solid Foundation

Getty Images

Your current operations must run smoothly before you open more locations. If your first restaurant isn’t profitable, adding more locations will only create bigger problems, including higher labor costs.

Make sure your single restaurant business is making money. Track key performance indicators (KPIs) like cash flow, profit margins, and customer loyalty.

Track key performance indicators (KPIs) like cash flow, profit margins, and customer loyalty. Build a strong brand. When people walk into your restaurant — whether it’s the first or fifth location — they should feel the same vibe, service, and food quality. That’s brand consistency, which creates loyal customers.

When people walk into your restaurant — whether it’s the first or fifth location — they should feel the same vibe, service, and food quality. That’s brand consistency, which creates loyal customers. Create a playbook. Document your recipes, training, and daily restaurant operations so every location delivers the same great restaurant experience. Clear operational adjustments maintain high standards and efficient operations across all your locations.

2. Choose Your Growth Strategy

Photo by MART PRODUCTION: https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-man-and-woman-having-conversation-while-sitting-near-the-table-with-laptop-7550542/

To scale your restaurant business successfully, you need a solid understanding of how to run a successful restaurant. The best path for growth depends on your goals, budget, and how much control you want to keep.

Open More Locations Yourself

(Photo: iStock/monkeybusinessimages)

Opening more locations yourself gives you full control over your brand, food, and customer experience. However, it requires significant time, money, and staff management. This approach works best for restaurateurs with a successful first location and strong leadership skills.

Franchising

(Photo: RDNE Stock project/via Pexels)

Franchising lets others open restaurants under your brand, allowing for faster growth without using your own money. However, you need strong systems to maintain quality and consistency. Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks scaled successfully this way. This works best for restaurateurs with a proven concept that attracts investors.

Partnerships & Investors

Photo: wirestock/freepik

Partnering with investors can help you grow faster by sharing costs and responsibilities, but it also means giving up some control and profits. This option is best for restaurateurs who need funding but prefer not to franchise.

Ghost Kitchens & Pop-ups

(Photo: pixdeluxe/Getty Images)

Ghost kitchens and pop-ups let you test new markets with lower costs and less risk. While they save money, they don’t offer the same visibility as a physical restaurant. Best for restaurateurs exploring new locations or adding delivery or online ordering-only options.

3. Find the Right Funding

(Photo: iStock)

Your restaurant’s financial health is often the biggest roadblock to expansion, but there are ways to secure funding.

Business Loans & Grants

Business loans and grants can provide the funding you need to grow. Grants from organizations like the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) or local Black business programs don’t need repayment, while loans from Black-owned banks, credit unions, or SBA programs offer structured terms but require good credit and a solid business plan. Detroit Vegan Soul successfully used these funding options to expand, making them ideal for restaurateurs with a clear growth strategy.

Community Investment

Community investment allows loyal customers and supporters to help fund your expansion through crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter or GoFundMe. Another option is cooperative ownership, where community members invest in exchange for perks like discounts or profit-sharing. This approach works best for restaurateurs with strong community ties and a dedicated customer base.

Angel Investors & Venture Capital

Angel investors and venture capital firms can provide significant funding for rapid expansion, often in exchange for equity. Black-led investment groups like the Fearless Fund and New Voices Fund offer both capital and mentorship to support growth. This option is best for high-growth restaurants aiming to scale across multiple cities.

Financing Your Kitchen Equipment

Buying commercial kitchen equipment can be costly, but you have options. Save money by purchasing quality used equipment, leasing or financing through companies like SilverChef, or using business loans and grants. These funding options make it easier for Black restaurateurs to access essential equipment without draining their cash flow, helping them scale their businesses more efficiently.

4. Build a Strong Team

(Photo: iStock)

You can’t do it all alone! A great team keeps your restaurant running smoothly as you grow. Train your managers so they can handle new locations without you being there every day. Keep your employees happy by recognizing their hard work and creating a positive work culture.

Use a simple hiring system to find the right people who share your values. Embracing technology, like a kitchen display system, can also make training easier and help your team deliver great service at every location.

5. Learn from Others

Photo by PeopleImages/Getty Images

Success leaves clues. Study how successful Black restaurateurs scaled their businesses by refining restaurant operations, marketing strategies, and embracing technology.

Mentorship & Networking

Connect with experienced restaurant owners, industry groups, and organizations like the National Black Chamber of Commerce for guidance on operations, overhead costs, and digital marketing. A restaurant consultant can also help improve efficiency and profitability.

Case Studies

Black-owned restaurants like Slutty Vegan and The Breakfast Klub scaled by leveraging social media, building strong customer loyalty, and tapping into market demand. Learning from their business models can help shape your own expansion strategy.

6. Market Your Growth

(Photo: VAZHNIK/Pexels)

Marketing attracts more guests and maintains a profitable restaurant. Strong marketing efforts boost sales, engage customers, and drive sustainable growth while maintaining a consistent experience across multiple locations.

Use social media (i.e., Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok) to showcase your food, engage loyal customers, and attract new ones. Targeted marketing, exclusive online deals, and positive reviews help boost visibility and drive more customers to your restaurant.

(i.e., Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok) to showcase your food, engage loyal customers, and attract new ones. Targeted marketing, exclusive online deals, and positive reviews help boost visibility and drive more customers to your restaurant. Create a buzz with grand opening specials, influencer partnerships, and community events. Use digital marketing to attract more customers while showcasing your commitment to better service and reducing food waste.

with grand opening specials, influencer partnerships, and community events. Use digital marketing to attract more customers while showcasing your commitment to better service and reducing food waste. Community and customer engagement strengthens your brand and keeps customers coming back. Partner with local businesses, support events, and gather customer feedback to adapt and improve your restaurant for future growth.

Looking Ahead

(Image: Getty)

Scaling your restaurant is a journey that requires planning, financial strategy, and strong leadership. By securing funding, investing in restaurant technology, and staying focused on customer preferences, you can build a thriving restaurant chain.

Next Steps? Join Black business networking groups, apply for restaurant grants, and start planning your new location today!

RELATED CONTENT: Emmitt Smith Prioritizes The Long Game As Vegas Restaurant Marks 1st Anniversary: ‘It’s All About Sustainability’