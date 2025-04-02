Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Eatopia Eatery, D.C.‘s Lauded Ethiopian Restaurant, Eyes 2nd Location In Nearby Virginia Eatopia Eatery is looking to Arlington to indulge a new crowd in the DMV area.







Eatopia Eatery, an Ethiopian hotspot praised as one of the best new restaurants in Washington, D.C., has begun searching for a second location outside the nation’s capital.

The family-owned-and-operated restaurant has already had a monumental first year. Upon its success, owner Surafel Gizachew set his sights on expanding his growing food empire within the DMV area.

Gizachew told ARLnow that he wants to open a second location in the Arlington area. The neighborhood sits across the Potomac river, providing a different scene than his U Street locale. Gizachew has narrowed his choices to spaces in Crystal City or Ballston, each a short distance from the heart of D.C.

Arlington is already home to several notable locations surrounding Washington, including the Pentagon and Reagan National Airport. He hopes to bring his Ethiopian delicacies and delights to another crowd of Washingtonians.

“Most of our clients are non-Ethiopians, which is like, because they love Ethiopian food and they want to try it,” he said. “With the Eatopia concept, I’m trying to tell the whole story.”

Gizachew and his wife, Eden Yimer, manage the restaurant. Every dish has a homemade flair, with Gizachew’s mother supplying the recipes and even training the staff to recreate them. Gizachew also believes this hands-on guidance makes all the difference.

Ethiopian food typically comprises shareable platters with different proteins and side options placed under injera, a flatbread. Alongside doro wat, a chicken stew known as the national food of Ethiopia, these meals tell a story about the culture and heritage of these delicious bites.

However, Gizachew is all about spreading wealth and promoting other businesses. Eatopia also hosts pop-up markets every quarter, highlighting Ethiopian and local entrepreneurs.

In his latest endeavor, he aims to foster new relationships with fellow business owners to scale up his operations.

I want, also, help from any of the business development areas or the people that work around Arlington, that can help us with processing,” Gizachew said. “I just want to give the heads up.”

As Eatopia Eatery continues its successful run, its achievement proves D.C.’s food scene’s diverse taste and appeal.

RELATED CONTENT: Gimme The Loot! Texas UPS Employee’s $200K Luxury Theft Ring Lands Him In Lockup

