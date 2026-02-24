Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Howard University Makes History By Taking Home Men’s, Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships For the women’s team, this is its first NEC title. For the men's team, this is its second straight championship, third in four years.







Howard University has captured both men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships for the Northeast Conference. The wins make Howard the standard-bearer for Black swimming programs.

The university excelled on Feb. 20, to take home the Northeast Conference Swimming and Diving Championships. For the women’s team, this is its first NEC title in program history. The men’s team won its second straight championship, the third in four years.

“This moment is about more than winning championships. It’s about showing young swimmers and divers — especially those who may not see themselves represented — that they belong in this sport and can excel at the highest level,” said Nic Askew, director of Swimming & Diving and Tennis, in a written statement.

The NEC Championships took place at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio, Feb. 17-20.

Along with bringing home the team championships, individuals were also honored, including Zion Wilson for NEC Most Outstanding Diver, Zuilda “Zuzu” Nwaeze for NEC Most Outstanding Swimmer (the third straight year she has won this honor), and Courtenay Miller for NEC Diving Coach of the Year. Both teams also won the NEC Coaching Staff of the Year award.

History was made this past season with both women’s and men’s teams.

“Watching these teams come together and accomplish so much really has been history in the making,” Askew said. “Never before has a women’s team from an HBCU won a conference title, and never before has an HBCU won back-to-back swimming and diving conference titles. These wins speak volumes about the talent and competitive nature of our program and what is possible for student athletes considering attending an HBCU.”

Howard University is the only HBCU with a Division I swimming and diving team.

