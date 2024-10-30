Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman HU! VP Kamala Harris Chooses Howard University As Her Election Night Headquarters Harris' HBCU background, where she also pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., has been highlighted throughout her campaign.







Kamala Harris is taking it back to the Hilltop Nov. 5. The proud Howard University Alum has chosen her alma mater as her Election Night headquarters.

NBC News confirmed the news on Oct. 29, after reports that Howard was among the final contenders for where the Democratic nominee would spend the historic evening. However, where on campus the Vice President will actually be remains unclear. A source told the news outlet that the Harriet Tubman Quadrangle, an all-girls dorm on campus, is the most likely choice.

Harris’ HBCU background, where she also pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., has been highlighted throughout her campaign. Fellow Divine 9 members, a cohort of Black greek collegiate organizations, have aided in supporting Harris and mobilizing voters.

Harris was deciding where to host her Election night as President Joe Biden decided to spend his in native Delaware. However, the former senator from California decided not to keep using Biden’s headquarters, choosing a location that she had her own ties to.

Harris has visited her alma mater throughout her campaign. Recently, the school’s student newspaper, The Hilltop, published a letter by Harris during its Homecoming week. In the message, she emphasized the importance of supporting institutions like Howard and other HBCus.

“I recognize my time at Howard shaped me into the person I am today,” wrote Harris.

“At Howard, we learn that we have the capacity to be great and also that we have the responsibility to work hard to live up to that potential each day. As celebrate this 100th milestone, please know that President Biden and I remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting HBCUs.”

Her choice to hunker down at Howard may also heavily resonate with Black voters. The electorate remains important to the Democratic Party as the election nears. Many eyes are on Black voters, especially in key battleground states like Georgia, where they account for one-third of voters.

RELATED CONTENT: Kamala Harris Looks To Her Alma Mater, Howard University, For Election Night HQ