HUD Awards More Than $1 Million To Fight Homelessness For Young Adults HUD works to prevent homelessness among young adults and youth through its Foster Youth to Independence program.







The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding over $1 million to nearly two dozen public housing agencies working to fight homelessness for young adults between 18 and 25 transitioning out of foster care.



HUD works to prevent homelessness among young adults and youth through its Foster Youth to Independence program. The funding will be distributed to public housing agencies across more than 15 states.



“Youth transitioning out of foster care need housing stability and access to affordable homes,” said HUD Agency Head Adrianne Todman. “With the funding announced today, HUD and local agencies will keep our most vulnerable youth off the streets and in stable environments where they can thrive.”



Addressing Problems For Youth Transitioning Out of Foster Care

Transitioning out of foster care can be a stressful time of uncertainty and instability for youth, ultimately increasing the likelihood of homelessness. HUD funding will help communities tackle the gaps in the availability of housing assistance for young Americans. The funding will also support the federal goal of preventing and ending youth homelessness and set young people on a path to self-sufficiency by providing education, counseling, and supportive services.



According to HUD, Housing Choice Voucher assistance will be available to PHAs in partnership with Public Child Welfare Agencies. This will broaden access to stable housing for youth and young adults who’ve previously lived in foster care.



“Our goal is to expand access to safe and healthy homes where foster youth can transition to independent living,” said Richard Monocchio, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing. “HUD values its partnerships with Public Housing Agencies and Public Child Welfare Agencies where, through programs like FYI, foster youth can be given the support they need to create bright, stable futures.”



Established by Congress in 2019, the FYI program was created through youth advocacy efforts to allow all PHAs to serve eligible young adults, particularly those who’ve lived in foster care. Over 300 PHAs nationwide administer more than 5,000 Foster Youth to Independence vouchers.

