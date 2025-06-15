News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Huntsville, Alabama, Leaders Condemn Racist Letter Sent To City’s First Black Councilwoman The handwritten letter referred to the councilwoman's hair as 'nappy' while calling her a racial slur.







The local leaders of Huntsville, Alabama have shared statements condemning a racist letter sent to a city councilwoman.

District 1 Councilwoman Michelle Watkins received the anonymous hate message, which refers to her as a racial slur, at her council office. The author then told her to “fix your nappy head” among other verbal attacks that sparked a response from local leadership. According to News19, the handwritten letter was signed as “Tennessee Valley” and postmarked June 9.

“Is my hair nappy,” questioned Watkins on Facebook. ” I received this today through the mail at the City of Huntsville.

Watkins is the first Black woman elected to the Council. She also serves as one of two Black people currently on the body. Mayor Tommy Battle called the matter “malicious” as he condemned the hateful rhetoric. The city has a significant Black population, accounting for nearly 30% of residents according to U.S. Census Data.

“I saw the malicious attack on Council Member Michelle Watkins, and it makes me mad,” expressed the mayor. “I condemn and detest this kind of attack. Our community is much better than what that message reflects. The City denounces this incident in the strongest terms. Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.”

The issue has also led to the local NAACP chapter’s involvement. The Huntsville-Madison County NAACP Branch #5034 “unequivocally condemns” the letter, calling it an attack on the public servant.

“This act of hatred is not only a personal attack on a dedicated public servant, but also an assault on the values of equity, justice, and dignity that we, as a society, must uphold,” shared the branch.

The statement continued, noting how racist harassment and violence continues to plague communities across the United States.

“This incident is a stark reminder that racism remains a persistent threat in our communities, and it must be confronted with courage and unity,” the statement added. “We call on local authorities to investigate this matter thoroughly and to hold those responsible accountable. We also urge community members to speak out against hate, to support those targeted by racism, and to work together to build a more inclusive and just society.”

Neither the mayor nor the NAACP branch have confirmed via their statements if an investigation will launch on the matter.

