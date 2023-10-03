LeToya Luckett Is Putting Her Husband First In Next Marriage

Singer and actress LeToya Luckett, feels husbands should come before the kids when it comes to marriage.

Luckett has had plenty of time to reflect on relationships since her 2021 divorce from Tommicus Walker. As a guest on the “Good Moms Bad Choices” podcast in 2022, the former Destiny’s Child member gave fans the inside scoop on how she has been navigating the dating pool as a single mom of two. In a resurfaced clip, she says in marriage number three, she plans to do things a little differently.

“Know that if we get married, they don’t come first. It’s you.”

That’s the Biblical order,” Luckett said.

“So I try and go by the Biblical order even though that’s harder said than done. I’ve been on the other side of that not happening twice and it does interfere.”

Her comments opened the floodgates on social media for criticism, calling the songwriter a “pick me.” “Putting a man who is not the father of your kids before your kids screams pick me a– bird,” one user said, according to Atlanta Black Star. “You’re basically telling your children that this new man who just came around is more important than them.”

Another said her mindset causes “mommy and daddy issues.” Other users pointed out a sense of hypocrisy as a two-time divorcee. “Ewwww. She’s a bird. It kills me when people speak biblically yet do not follow the bible,” the user wrote. “It’s dangerous to only apply the parts you want. She’s divorced twice.“

The mother of two was married to relationship expert and author Rob Hill Sr. in 2016 and split two months later.

After her initial remarks, Luckett gave a further explanation on why she feels this way.

“It’s harder to say as a mom with two kids because nothing should come before your kids,” she continued.

“I’ve been on the other side of that not happening twice and it does interfere a little bit because when you get married, right and you become someone’s wife and than there’s other things that come before you, you feel it immediately especially when you’ve been waiting to be a wife, and be first, or feel desired in that position. It can a thing.”

