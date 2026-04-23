Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Rep. Nikema Williams and Airbnb To Host ‘Hustle & Grow’ Small Business Summit At Russell Center The event will take place at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs in Atlanta.







Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA) is collaborating with Airbnb and the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) to uplift small businesses.

On Friday, May 29, Williams and the vacation rental company will host the “Hustle & Grow” Small Business Summit at the Atlanta establishment. According to a press release, the summit will provide resources and insight for entrepreneurs looking to scale their operations.

The summit will take place ahead of Atlanta’s hosting FIFA World Cup matches taking place in June and July. Williams and Airbnb hope to connect with and instill knowledge in home and business owners as an influx of visitors head to the Atlanta area.

Expected attendees include RICE’s executive leadership, such as the center’s Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Partnerships, Quintin Bostic Ph.D., and Williams, who Georgia’s 5th Congressional district, which includes a majority of Atlanta.

Williams wants to inspire entrepreneurs in her “Fighting Fifth District” ahead of this global event, speaking directly with these community members on their struggles and goals. Providing the resources and tools needed to “Hustle & Grow,” Williams wants local Atlanta businesses to thrive.

The event will also bestow a RICE scholarship award, presented by Wells Fargo, to help one recipient take their professional ambitions further. As a hub for Atlanta’s entrepreneurial scene, RICE will provide the space as its mission drives local business growth and success.

Airbnb also wants homeowners to capitalize on the moment where housing is essential for non-local World Cup enthusiasts. Understanding the financial potential surrounding the tournament, the company wants homeowners to stay ahead of the game and develop their rental side hustles before kick-off.

The Hustle & Grow Small Business Summit will lend support, empowerment, and tools needed to reach new heights in entrepreneurship. Interested attendees can register via Eventbrite.

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