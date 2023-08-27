I2I Health and Healing Weekend Is Coming To Atlanta This September

Invisible to Invincible (i2i) Health and Healing Weekend is coming to Atlanta, GA, this September. On September 1 and 2, hundreds of women will convene to discuss wellness, empowerment, and gender disparities in the healthcare world. Launched by the non-profit organization Community Education Group, this two-day event will be a celebration of women, complete with free health screenings.

The weekend will kick off with the Women’s Health and Healing Expo, where women from several communities will get candid about health issues that disproportionately plague different demographics, particularly the LGBTQ+ community.

There is a vast information gap in healthcare, often leaving women in the dark about what they can do for their bodies and minds. This weekend will include a session offering attendees and professionals insight on how to best improve accessibility, treatment, and prevention care. Participants will also have the opportunity to receive free HIV and STI screenings. With this availability, i2i hopes to diminish the stigma surrounding the topic of sexually-transmitted diseases and also equip women with the knowledge they need to take control of their health.

This weekend’s events will culminate into a performance from Grammy-award-winning artist Jozzy, who will perform her top hits. Centered on women’s empowerment, this event will be sure to attract many. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.

