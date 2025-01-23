Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton UNC Freshman Ian Jackson Partners With Chopt For Limited Edition Salad 'This salad is a celebration of my journey, and I hope it inspires people both on and off the court,' Ian Jackson stated







University of North Carolina basketball freshman Ian Jackson has partnered with Chopt Creative Salad Co. to collaborate on a new menu item that will be featured at all locations for a limited time.

The menu item, “Ian Jackson’s Slam Dunk Caesar Salad,” is already available for sale at every Chopt location across the country.

“Growing up in the Bronx taught me the importance of hard work, community, and never giving up,” Ian Jackson said in a written statement. “Partnering with Chopt is an incredible opportunity to share my story and encourage others to pursue their dreams. This salad is a celebration of my journey, and I hope it inspires people both on and off the court.”

The salad features items that Jackson personally prefers in his bowl. The salad features romaine lettuce, panko fried chicken, jalapeño peppers, corn, pickled red onions, cotija cheese, tortilla chips, and Mexican Caesar dressing. Customers can purchase Ian Jackson’s Slam Dunk Caesar Salad until Feb. 12, when the promotion ends.





“We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with such an inspiring and driven young athlete,” says Chopt founder Colin McCabe. “Ian’s incredible journey from the Bronx to UNC embodies resilience, determination, and excellence—all values we share at Chopt. This partnership celebrates Ian’s passion for basketball and our commitment to crafting bold, high-quality salads that bring people together.”

The company will celebrate the partnership by hosting a special Café Day at PS70 in the Bronx, where Jackson grew up. Jackson is sponsoring the event through donations, swag, samples of his signature salad, and more. Chopt also plans to donate new basketballs for the school’s physical education program for the school that Jackson attended when he was younger.

The freshman player is a former five-star recruit who attended Cardinal Hayes High School and Our Saviour Lutheran School in the Bronx.

