News by Kandiss Edwards ICE Agent Who Killed Renee Good Is Back On Duty In A New State Ross moved across state lines while the investigation into the shooting remains stalled.







Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in January, has reportedly relocated and resumed work in a law enforcement role as the investigation into the shooting remains in limbo.

Ross moved across state lines while the investigation into the shooting remains stalled amid an intense political battle between Minnesota state officials and the federal government.

According to The Punch Up, Ross was reassigned following the Jan. 7 shooting. The officer was neither fired nor indicted for Good’s death. While he may no longer be on active duty in Minnesota, he remains an active ICE agent. This move, described by critics as “quietly shielding” the officer, is part of what local advocates call a “redistribution of accountability.”

Federal officials have pointed to a June 2025 incident in which Ross was seriously injured while attempting to arrest a fugitive, saying the experience may have influenced his response during the January shooting. During that previous encounter, Ross was allegedly dragged by a vehicle, leaving him with significant physical and psychological trauma.

The ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good has been quietly relocated to a different state and allowed to resume work. https://t.co/rBoDalW69b — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 28, 2026

The Trump administration has suggested that he acted in response to a perceived threat. However, video evidence from the Jan. 7 shooting appears to show Ross moving toward the side of Good’s vehicle, which was steering away from him, before he fired three shots.

The reassignment coincides with federal authorities’ prohibition on Minnesota investigators from accessing the case’s primary evidence, the outlet reported. Good’s 2014 Honda Pilot remains in a federal facility, shrink-wrapped and inaccessible to state forensic teams. The relocation comes as federal authorities continue to block Minnesota investigators’ access to key evidence, including Good’s vehicle. Attorneys for the family argue this prevents independent forensic analysis, including bullet trajectory and blood pattern review.

The Department of Justice maintains that federal jurisdiction applies because Ross is a federal agent. Minnesota officials, including Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, are challenging that position in court. Moriarty and Elilson allege that the FBI and DHS are blocking the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) from executing search warrants on the car.

State leaders say they are exploring legal options to obtain the evidence and determine Ross’s current status.

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