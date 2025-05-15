Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Jackson State University Honors 2 Students Killed When Cops Shot Up HBCU Dorm 55 Years Ago The student protests against racial harassment on John R. Lynch Street led to police violence on campus.







Jackson State University is honoring the slain students and survivors in the 55th anniversary of the Gibbs-Green Tragedy.

The killings occurred after months of protests in 1970 against white motorists who harassed and threatened the Black students as they rode through John R. Lynch Street. For years, racism fueled discord on the street, from throwing items at Jackson State students to even hitting a pedestrian.

Inspired by the Black Power movement in the late 1960s, students protested for the closure of Lynch Street on campus. Their non-violent, direct action approach was gaining traction when tragedy struck, impacting the campus forever.

On May 14, 1970, a large dump truck was set aflame on Lynch Street by an unknown individual that evening. Shortly after, Jackson city police and Mississippi highway patrolmen arrived in riot gear. They were accompanied by a “Thompson Tank,” a fully armored personnel carrier bought by and named after Jackson’s segregationist Mayor, Allen Thompson.

Emboldened by a false claim that a sniper shot at them from the 4th floor of a women’s dorm, Alexander Hall, the police began to shoot 400 rounds of bullets in every direction. Eyewitnesses claim a student threw a bottle at the police, with their shootout triggered by the glass breaking at their feet.

In the aftermath, two young men were killed in the police shooting. One of the victims, Philip Lafeyette Gibbs, dreamed of becoming an attorney, studying political science at the HBCU. The other was 17-year-old Philip Green, a high school senior returning home from work.

Dozens more faced bullet wounds and other injuries, but ultimately survived. However, no one was ever charged for the murder of Gibbs and Green.

Their families and other survivors tried suing the city of Jackson and the state of Mississippi. Through this endeavor, they became clients of civil rights attorney Constance Slaughter-Harvey. However, they lost the civil suit despite going all the way to the Supreme Court.

To this day, John R. Lynch Street remains closed. Despite this, the Jackson State community was undoubtedly shaken by a tragedy that history seemingly forgot. However, the school and its local community continue to honor the lives lost and those who endured the violent ordeal.

Their stories are remembered through the JSU legacy project. The tragedy and triumph of its survivors are further highlighted in an exhibition, showcasing the students and their loved ones’ resilience in the face of racial violence.

Now, their stories live within and beyond Jackson State, emphasizing that the right to a safe education is a cause worth fighting for.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Crop Drop’ It Like It’s Hot! Jackson State University Gives Back