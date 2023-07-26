Ice Cube Faces Backlash For Bashing Covid-19 Vaccine, Obama & Black Lives Matter In Tucker Carlson Interview

Ice Cube has come under fire after sitting with axed Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson for an in-depth interview filmed in his hometown of South Central, Los Angeles.

The rap mogul started trending on Tuesday, July 25 after Carlson promoted the interview as part of his Twitter talk show.

“Ep. 10 Stay in your lane: our drive through South Central LA with Ice Cube. (next episode: Ice Cube sits down with us at his studio),” Carlson tweeted.

Ice Cube unloaded during his chat with Carlson. While riding through the hoods of South Central, the “F The Police” rapper expressed his disapproval of the Covid-19 vaccine, former President Barack Obama, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The “Friday” star was initially all for America finally putting a Black man in the White House. He had high hopes for the 44th commander-in-chief but feels like Obama didn’t do anything to change his life.

As for BLM, Cube called out the organization for not doing anything to aid Black people he knows and loves. When it came to the Covid vaccine, Cube has remained a vocal opponent of the jab and further elaborated why.

“I never wanted to be controlled,” Cube said. “It wasn’t ready. It was six months, kind of a rush job. And I didn’t feel safe.”

He has revealed the $9 million acting role he passed on due to his refusal to get vaccinated. In recent months, Ice Cube launched a podcast tour to call out those allegedly blackballing his Big 3 basketball league.

While he has sat down with the Breakfast Club, Cube has caught flack for his interviews with popular conservatives like Tucker Carlson, Piers Morgan, and Joe Rogan. He recently came under fire after meeting with presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who called him a “civil rights leader.”

Once his latest interview was released, Cube faced backlash from many who took issue with his latest sit down with a conservative pundit.

“If Ice Cube really wanted to get out a message about his Big Three Basketball league, Jalen Rose has a podcast, as does Stephen A. Smith,” one person tweeted. “There were other avenues, he chose to speak to a white nationalist. This is why they laugh at us.”

“Lmao Ice Cube went from Amerikkkas Most Wanted to hanging out with AmeriKKKans,” another user wrote.

“Ice Cube doing interviews with racist ass Tucker Carlson AND driving him through the hood?? For what??? For who??? How embarrassing,” one user quipped.

