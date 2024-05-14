Ice Cube Sells First Big3 Team In ‘Historic’ Deal

Ice Cube is taking his Big3 basketball league to new heights with big changes and a “historic” $10 million deal.

On May 10, the hip-hop mogul announced the $10 million sale of his first Big3 team to a group of investors led by DCB Sports, Deadline reports. The league, co-founded by Cube in 2017, expects to sell three more teams before the start of the 2024 season on June 15 in Oakland.

As part of the league’s rapid growth, its 12 teams will transition to home markets, with Toronto and the United Kingdom among the leading contenders. It’s a huge step for Cube’s league, which started with just eight teams during its 2017 inception. No teams have been associated with major cities until now.

“This is a historic day for the BIG3. We could not be happier to entrust part of our league to Gary and this seasoned group of sports investors ahead of our most important season yet,” Cube said of partnering with Gary LaDrido, managing partner of DCB Sports.

“We have all-star basketball talent, millions of loyal fans around the world, and we are one of the most viewed sports programs of the summer on CBS.”

The rapper, producer, and entrepreneur is excited about the new opportunities that will come from his league merging with sports companies and representing major global markets.

“Basing our teams in home cities allows BIG3 to engage local communities and fan bases, and bringing in ownership groups, each with their own sports expertise, business, and capabilities beginning in 2025, will allow BIG3 to grow exponentially,” he said. “I know that DCB Sports will do right by the people of Los Angeles, and together, we’ll continue to change the game.”

Fans can still watch Big3 games on CBS, and half of non-CBS games are streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter.