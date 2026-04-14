Ice Cube Calls Cap On Rumors He’s Done With Acting 

Former NWA member Ice Cube responded to a social media post saying that “he’s done with Hollywood” with two words: “Stop lying.”

A post on X prompted the Boyz in Da Hood star to nip rumors in the bud. Parody account @HoopsCrave initially tweeted that Cube was leaving Hollywood because “They keep offering me the same angry Black man role.” Before Cube answered, other users had disputed the comment.

X even posted a disclaimer under the message, “Readers added context: Ice Cube didn’t say that.” Of course, Cube confirmed it himself.

Cube was recently “honored” when the last movie he starred in, the 2025 remake of War of the Worlds, was a big winner at March’s 2026 Golden Raspberry Awards, which “reward” the worst movies released. The movie won five of six awards. In addition to the film being named Worst Picture, Cube won the Razzie for Worst Actor. The movie also received Worst Director, Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel and Worst Screenplay.

Despite those distinctions, Cube’s movie career appears to be in good shape. One of his most famous films, Friday, will shoot the final sequel, Last Friday. This will be the fourth Friday film, following the original in 1995, Next Friday (2000), and Friday After Next (2002).

Deadline recently reported that another Cube sequel, Ride Along 3 is in early discussions at Universal. The film will star Cube and Kevin Hart again, with Tim Story directing and Will Packer producing.

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