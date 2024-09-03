Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ice Cube Denies Being ‘In Bed’ With Republicans After Telling Black Voters To Stop Giving Away Power Ice Cube is clapping back at anyone accusing him of being in cahoots with Republicans.







Ice Cube is under fire once again for reminding Black voters about their power during election season.

One of the rapper/entrepreneur’s video messages telling Black voters to stop giving away their votes without being guaranteed a policy that benefits the community as a whole has reignited debates on social media. Some are even accusing him of trying to confuse Black voters.

Not one to bite his tongue, Ice Cube hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to shut down anyone who’s accusing him of being in cahoots with Republicans.

“I’m not in bed with none of these clowns. So go get another booster shot and stfu….” he quipped.

I’m not in bed with none of these clowns. So go get another booster shot and stfu…. https://t.co/7cQSVQPJQt — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 1, 2024

In his video message, the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper argued why Black voters should be more intentional when voting and making sure they’re getting something in return.

“The process, you don’t vote just to vote. You vote because you’re getting something or your community is getting something,” Ice Cube said in a video clip shared on X. “So everybody that’s telling you that, man, look at them and say, ‘What are you getting?'”

The Friday creator went on to call out those in power who are “suspect” by working for the Black vote but seemingly overlooking requests from the Black community.

“People that’s in power that want you to vote but don’t want you to get anything or not asking for you to get anything economically, they suspect straight up,” Ice Cube said.

According to the Big 3 founder, other communities aren’t afraid to make their demands known. So it shouldn’t be any different when it comes to Black voters.

“Every community asks for what they want. And we gonna do the same godd*mn thing,” Cube said.

It’s time for us to stop giving away our vote and getting nothing. They need us to vote so they can pass legislation for other groups pic.twitter.com/T22pWM97Fa — BRana(B-Renee) (@B_Rana76) August 29, 2024

He also directed his attention to those who urge Black people to vote because of the history of oppression Black people experienced for trying to exercise their right to vote.

“For one, people did die, but nobody walked out of their house to go die for you to vote,” Ice Cube explained. “They were killed by probably some racist that don’t wanna see us get anything. Be skeptical of anybody telling you to vote and not telling you to ask for anything or to tell you to just vote and not to get anything for your vote.”

The X user who reposted the video clip shared why she agrees with Ice Cube’s sentiments.

“It’s time for us to stop giving away our vote and getting nothing,” they wrote. “They need us to vote so they can pass legislation for other groups.”

Ice Cube’s latest rant follows his attempt to mobilize Black voters with his three-page “Contract With Black America” that “was designed to start the hard conversations,” his website states.

“It was made to be perfected and debated. So please add comments and suggestions so we can create a better contract with America that will help create a better and more perfect Union.”

Now with his latest video message gaining steam, Ice Cube is facing mixed reactions from Black voters.