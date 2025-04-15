News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ICE Detains Minnesota Father And Former Protestor At Hospital Days After Student Visas Revoked The man, 33-year-old Aditya Harsono, had pending immigration applications to obtain permanent residency before his visa was revoked.







ICE detained a father in a hospital basement after authorities revoked his student visa days prior.

ICE officers detained Aditya Harsono, a resident of Marshall, Minnesota, on March 27. The 33-year-old worked as a hospital supply chain manager five days before the stripping of his visa.

Until that point, Harsono had lived and worked legally in the United States. The man’s attorney alleges that ICE pressured his employers to get him into the basement for the apprehension. The hospital also fired the man following his arrest.

“What is particularly troubling about the circumstances surrounding Mr. Harsono’s arrest is that his employers, who held him in such high regard, were essentially coerced into staging a meeting in the hospital basement solely to facilitate ICE’s apprehension of him,” the family attorney, Sarah Gad, told Newsweek.

The arrest is assumed to be part of President Donald Trump’s massive deportation plans impacting thousands. His new regulations also expanded ICE’s powers to conduct raids at hospitals and schools.

Harsono’s family believes the revoked visa stemmed from a 2022 misdemeanor for spray-painting graffiti and an unlawful assembly charge during a protest for George Floyd. While courts dismissed the case, his family remains adamant that his past political activism led to his visa removal.

Meanwhile, ICE claimed that Harsono posed a “threat to U.S. public safety,” yet would not disclose exactly how. His family also asserted that his outspokenness regarding pro-Palestinian movements also prompted his arrest.

Harsono, a practicing Muslim, married an American woman with whom he shares one infant daughter. Although an immigration judge granted the father bond, the Department of Homeland Security has appealed that decision. Now, hopes of reuniting the family remain in jeopardy.

“It’s just torn us apart, messed our life up for literally no reason, and it’s happening to so many families,” expressed his wife, Peyton Harsono.

Gad added that Harsono also had pending I-130 and I-485 applications for legal residency. The applications seek to establish a qualifying relationship for a green card and adjustment of status to permanent resident, respectively. However, the revocation of his visa complicates these matters, as his new depiction as an ‘illegal’ immigrant stunts this process.

“ICE’s decision to revoke his visa without notice and then charge him with ‘overstaying’ his visa just four days later was a clear attempt to label him as an ‘illegal’ immigrant,” explained Gad.

She added, “This was not a case where my client was arrested for committing a crime and then transferred to ICE. Mr. Harsono has been a law-abiding, tax-paying resident of the United States, and his employment was authorized under OPT following the successful completion of his education.”

Hasano remains held in the Kandiyohi County Jail, with an expected court hearing set for April 17.

RELATED CONTENT: CE Prosecutor Called ‘Nazi’ In Complaint, Alleged Racist Posts Include ‘America Is A White Nation’

