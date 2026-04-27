Ice Spice Moves On From McDonald’s Drama, Teases Possible ‘Spicy’ Wendy’s Link-Up

Wendy’s and Ice Spice hope to turn a negative moment into marketing gold, with the rapper hinting at a collaboration with the fast food chain.

The news comes as Ice Spice reappeared in the public eye over a viral attack at a McDonald’s in Los Angeles. Ice Spice is already a partner with Wendy’s, which chose to capitalize on the ordeal for further publicity. She and the fast-food eatery teased a new collaboration in which the newly coined “Ice Spicy” will make her debut.

Initially, Ice Spice did not shy away from addressing the altercation at McDonald’s. Instead, the 26-year-old rapper poked fun at the matter by posting the video herself and mentioning the fast food chain’s competitor.

this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s pic.twitter.com/8Chwnz8pjM — ice spicy (@icespice) April 18, 2026

“This wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s,” she wrote on the viral post.

The video, mainly taken from security footage, showed a woman approach the entertainer and a friend while they ate at the restaurant. The girl threw a jab at the Bronx rapper, leading to a brawl between them.

Before the video went viral, she also mentioned that her new financial status had not stopped her from craving Wendy’s new spicy chicken sandwich.

“Still rich, still craving @wendys new spicy chicken sandwich #wendyspartner,” she wrote in a X post on April 9.

Now, Ice Spice has seemingly put the McDonald’s attack behind her. As for what her Wendy’s collaboration entails, fans are speculating it could involve a spicy meal deal. The burger chain has already solidified its relationship with the “Big Guy” rapper, calling her “our princess” with a fiery heart emoji in their response to the X post.

While Ice Spice brushes off the incident, she hopes to begin a new era with her Wendy’s partnership on the way. However, when fans can expect a rollout of the spicy campaign remains under wraps.

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