Ice-T Blocks Social Media Trolls Criticizing His Heated Exchange with NJ Cop

Ice-T is clapping at anyone criticizing his heated exchange with a New Jersey sheriff’s officer.

The renowned rapper and actor has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his thoughts on the recently released bodycam footage from his 2024 encounter with a Hudson County Sheriff’s officer. Addressing critics of how he spoke to the officer who ticketed him just steps from the DMV, Ice T clarified that anyone with an issue can “get BLOCKED.”

“Over a MILLION that understand…. And thousands that didn’t. 💥 F em. Happy 2025!” he tweeted on Friday.

Footage of Rapper & Actor Ice-T getting in an altercation and going off on a cop after getting pulled over has just been released 👀 pic.twitter.com/pfDg5Y4Rkq — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 3, 2025

The Law & Order: SVU star followed through on his promise, sharing tweets directed at X users who found themselves on his blocked list. He also reminded his followers of his purpose on social media: to “talk positively with people who want to engage.”

Ice-T emphasized that he ignores negativity, as he already deals with it personally and refuses to tolerate it on social media.

I’m only on Social Media to talk positively with people that want to engage…. People don’t attempt to talk shit to me in person. So WHY would I accept it on a BS app. 💎 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 3, 2025

A video of the confrontation has been circulating on social media. The May 2024 footage captures the “Colors” rapper being stopped by the officer just feet away from the Department of Motor Vehicles, where he was heading to register the car he was driving.

“That’s why I’m trying to get this car set up. Yesterday, I went to the DMV, and they said their system was down. I got seven cars; I’m trying to get them all straight,” Ice-T explained in the video. “You don’t gotta be that serious about this. I mean, you can, but you don’t have to.”

Instead of letting Ice-T go about his day, the officer took issue with the actor’s tone, ordered him out of his vehicle, and even threatened to tow it. A supervisor eventually intervened, but the officer still issued several tickets for Ice-T to address.

“Next time, just show some respect,” the officer said. Ice-T fired back, “I don’t have to.”

