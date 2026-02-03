Google Kicks Off Black History Month With Doodle Of Detroit’s Own J Dilla

To celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, Google is spotlighting Black creators, developers, and businesses. To kick it off, the company is focusing on hip-hop with a short video featuring Detroit’s own Illa J.

The video, titled “The Art of Hip-Hop Beat Making,” features the sounds of Illa J, the younger brother of the hip-hop and producing legend J Dilla (Slum Village), and opens with a caricature of the Detroit native laying down the beginnings of a track. As headphones hang from his neck, he composes a song using what appears to be a drum machine and/or sampler, using the equipment to piece together the perfect sounds for his project.

As he looks for the song’s required instrumentation, he checks the vinyl record for the required sounds, then programs the drums and plays some piano sounds. Effectively showing the viewer “The Art of Hip-Hop Beat Making,” especially for those who have never seen the process.

Google announces plans to recognize Black creatives: “We’re celebrating Black History Month by highlighting the creators, developers, and businesses at the heart of the Black community, and we’re launching new features and content across our products.”

The company also stated that it will not only celebrate with Google Doodles, but will also provide additional recognition of Black developers and creators on Google Play, where you can discover a hub featuring curated collections of apps, games, and books, including special events for Black History Month. You can also explore some collections from Black creatives that honor Black genius and strength. Some of those will include historical icons and Afrofuturist sci-fi, as well as free live TV channels. People can also check out YouTube to celebrate with creators and artists through their social channels.

These acknowledgements across Google channels build on the company’s ongoing work, such as artwork featured in the Chrome Black Artists Series, and coincide with the relaunch of the annual Black History Month background on Google Meet, which makes it easier to find Black-owned businesses in Search and Maps. Stories on Black History and Culture are available on Google Arts & Culture.

