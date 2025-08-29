News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Illinois Man Allegedly Forced Abortion Pills Inside His Pregnant Girlfriend An Illinois man faces homicide charges after police said he forced abortion pills inside his pregnant girlfriend, causing her to miscarry.







An Illinois man is facing homicide charges after allegedly forcing abortion pills on his pregnant girlfriend without her consent, leading to a miscarriage.

Emerson Evans, 31, of Normal, Illinois, was arrested Aug. 22 after authorities responded to a Bloomington home around 7 p.m. and found a pregnant woman experiencing a medical emergency, the New York Post reports. Authorities ultimately determined Evans had given the woman abortion pills without her consent to induce a miscarriage.

“We are again saddened by the alleged criminal actions that resulted in harm to others. It is my hope the mother involved in the matter fully recovers and has the resources and support of this strong community in the future,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said in a statement. “The officers and detectives worked diligently and honorably through this very tough investigation.”

The woman, identified as Evans’ girlfriend, was seven weeks pregnant at the time.

While it is unclear if Evans was the father, police allege he forcibly inserted four Mifepristone pills into her vagina without her consent. Only one pill is needed to be taken orally as the first step in a medical abortion. The woman suffered severe complications and ultimately miscarried, police said.

Evans allegedly told police that he “made the decision” for his girlfriend to have the abortion.

“Frankly, the number of pills demonstrates a lack of knowledge or consent,” Judge Amy McFarland said at the court hearing. Evans sought to “effectuate his beliefs of what should occur in the absence of consent. That involved taking a life. That is the broader threat,” McFarland added.

Evans was charged with two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child and remains held in custody ahead of his Sept. 12 arraignment. While abortion is legal in Illinois, the charge of intentional homicide of an unborn child carries a minimum sentence of 20 years per count.

