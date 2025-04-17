Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Meghan Markle Reveals She Had ‘To Learn To Detach’ To Get Through Miscarriage Meghan Markle opens up about her miscarriage to support a friend navigating pregnancy loss.







Meghan Markle opened up about her 2020 miscarriage to offer support to a friend still coping with her own pregnancy loss.

In the second episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, released on April 15, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about coping with pregnancy loss. While speaking with Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and CEO of Moms First, Markle reflected on grief and the importance of redesigning the workplace to support women better.

“I’ve spoken about the miscarriage that we experienced,” Markle said. “I think in some parallel way, when you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for and to be able to be OK at a certain point to let something go that you plan to love for a long time.”

Saujani thanked Markle for her “really insightful” encouragement, joking that it felt like the royal had been “reading [her] diaries.”

“I don’t think anyone’s seen it that way [or], like, said it that way for me,” she said.

Markle was respectful with her approach to the sensitive subject, checking whether Saujani, 49, was “comfortable talking about it.”

“And I’ll bring this up if you’re comfortable talking about it because I know you’ve spoken publicly about it as you’re doing Girls Who Code, all the interpersonal things that are happening for you at that time, and the miscarriages that you’ve experienced,” Markle said.

This marks the second time Markle has spoken publicly about her miscarriage, following her emotional July 2020 account shared in a New York Times Op-Ed published that November.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote at the time.

Prince Harry addressed his wife’s miscarriage in their 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. He blamed the loss on the intense stress and sleeplessness Markle experienced during her legal battle with the Daily Mail. They share two children — Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

