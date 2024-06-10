Formerly Incarcerated Men Launch First National Black-Owned Ready-To-Eat Meal Prep Company

Three former inmates have transformed into successful entrepreneurs, reportedly launching the country’s first Black-owned ready-to-eat meal prep company. According to Black Business, Dave Lewis, Jarrette Atkins, and Fritz Georges, the owners and founders of MacroBites, started their company in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Their mission is clear on its website: “To promote health and well-being through mental health, physical health, and nutrition.”

Open daily, MacroBites is a restaurant that also provides catering services to its customers. They offer free meals to the homeless population in the area through partnerships with local charity organizations.

Lewis, the president, Atkins, the CEO, and Georges, the sous chef, opened MacroBites in 2019. All three men have been incarcerated but seemingly didn’t let those dark times define their futures.

“Trying and failing a few times when I was younger left me in a dark place,” Lewis told ABC 7 Eyewitness News. “But finally understanding there was another way to succeed really pushed me forward.”

Lewis and Atkins took culinary courses while imprisoned. When they did start the business, although making money was a goal, it wasn’t the only one. They wanted to show others that people who have made mistakes can still be successful. They also wanted to emphasize the healthy aspects of eating to help combat the health problems in the Black community.

“We fell into the wrong circles and behaviors early on in life. And we were able to come together and grow and build this beautiful company that we have that helps to restore the community and act as representation for the youth so they don’t fall into the same traps that we did,” Atkins said.

“Don’t be afraid or discouraged because you might not have it all figured out yet,” Georges stated. “Sometimes that can take a lifetime. The trick is to never give up on your goals and dreams.”

You can visit MacroBites at 1201 Springwood Ave., Asbury Park, or find out more info online via MacroBites.com and on Instagram @_MacroBites.

RELATED CONTENT: Former Inmate Accepted into Northwestern Law School