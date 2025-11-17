Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn India Arie Joins Threads Debate Over Michelle Obama’s Comments On Black Hair India Arie weighed in on the ongoing debate sparked by Michelle Obama’s remarks about Black women straightening their hair.







India Arie jumped into a Threads discussion about Michelle Obama’s recent comments on Black hair, reminding everyone she’s been championing natural hair for over 20 years.

Debates around Black women’s hair heightened over the weekend after Michelle Obama, during a book tour stop with Tracee Ellis Ross, urged white people to recognize the extreme measures Black women take to straighten their hair and conform to Eurocentric beauty standards.

“Let me explain something to white people. Our hair comes out curly. When we straighten it to follow your beauty standards, we are trapped by the straightness,” Obama said in a clip shared on X.” That’s why so many of us can’t swim, won’t go to the gym because we’re trying to keep our hair straight for y’all!”

Dear White People

Please leave Black Women’s hair alone.

Sincerely,

Michelle Obama pic.twitter.com/VQ1lS8fgkm — greg (@mistergeezy) November 15, 2025

The discussion carried over to Threads, where a user named Chanel Coco Five shared a now-viral post explaining why she disagrees with the former first lady’s stance on Black women straightening their hair.

“Dear Michelle Obama, newsflash, Black women do not straighten their hair because of white people’s beauty standards,” the Threads user wrote. “As a Curly natural myself, most black women straighten their hair because they choose to, and it’s easier to manage for them. Let’s drop this narrative that we do anything for the white beauty standard; black women are the true beauty standard. Why get on stage and say that nonsense?”

The post sparked a major debate, racking up more than 6,000 comments and over 2,000 likes. As reactions poured in, many users tagged “I Am Not My Hair” singer India Arie, prompting her to join the conversation. While Arie appreciates seeing the natural hair discussion persist nearly two decades after her 2006 hit helped elevate the topic, she suggested that Chanel Coco still has more to understand.

“I want to thank everybody in these comments who is trying to educate this woman,” Arie wrote. “I did my 25-year bid of trying to help people awaken. Maybe the path we laid made it too easy to walk down. But I’m gonna thank y’all for doing this work. As far as I’m concerned, she can be rude and miseducated in peace. And I, too, will remain …. in peace. She’ll learn when she learns. I guess it won’t be today.”

After a brief exchange, Arie and Chanel Coco agreed to disagree with respect and sisterhood. Chanel Coco even showed support by buying Arie’s latest single and urging others to do the same.

RELATED CONTENT: Inaugural Artist In Residence Dr. Yaba Blay and Most Incredible Studio Create ‘The BAMBOO,’ Elevating Icon to Cultural Artifact