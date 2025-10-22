Black Man Shot To Death After Honking His Horn At Woman When She Did Not Move When Light Turned Green

A 23-year-old Indianapolis woman allegedly killed a 21-year-old man on Oct. 17 after he honked his horn to alert her that a traffic light had turned green.

According to a Facebook post by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Deborah Benefiel has been charged with murder and criminal recklessness.

“The shooting occurred at approximately 2 p.m. and is alleged to have occurred after the victim honked at the defendant to alert them that a traffic signal had turned green. It’s further alleged the defendant followed the victim while yelling and throwing her hands at them before shooting into his vehicle, striking him in the chest.”

When the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived on the scene, Kentrell Settles was found inside a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with a gunshot wound.

According to an affidavit, Settles’ girlfriend was with him during the incident. She claimed the couple was stopped at a red light, and when the light turned green, Benefiel, who was driving a car ahead, didn’t move. Settles honked his horn and drove around.

As he did so, his girlfriend said Benefiel was “yelling, screaming and throwing her hands around while inside the vehicle.”

Settles’ girlfriend said as he tried to turn a corner, Benefiel fired into the vehicle, hitting him in the chest. She then hopped onto his boyfriend’s lap and drove about a half mile. Benefiel left the scene.

Settles was taken to Eskenazi Health in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 2:43 p.m., according to People. An autopsy done by the Marion County Coroner’s Office revealed a bullet struck Settles on the right side of his torso. It hit his lung and heart before exiting his chest.

Benefiel was arrested later that day after police officers obtained her information through license plate readers, which led them to her home. It was there that Benefiel told a SWAT officer that “the gun was in the apartment in a bag.”

Police retrieved a .40 caliber Glock handgun in her purse.

Benefiel was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.

