News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Shreveport Mom Sues City After Police Falsely Arrested Her For Neglect Over Apartment Roaches 'Ms. White did not deserve this excessive and harsh result, which violated her humanity and crushed her 4th and 14th Amendment rights,' the woman's attorney said.







A woman in Louisiana, Calvinitri White, has filed a lawsuit accusing the City of Shreveport and the Shreveport Police Department of falsely arresting her and violating her civil rights after an arrest that took place in July, resulting in the charges being dropped against her.

According to KSLA, White, a mother of three, is suing the city because she was arrested for issues within her apartment that she tried to rectify with the building’s management. She called the police in June regarding a dispute over a PlayStation, and when police officers arrived, they noticed that there were roaches in the apartment. They stated that the roaches were inside the refrigerator, and the children were reportedly in dirty clothes and diapers. Officers concluded that the living conditions in the apartment were “unsanitary and unsafe” for the children.

The young mother was charged with three counts of criminal neglect of a family.

After White told police that she had been trying to rectify the conditions of the apartment through management since the beginning of the year, and after showing them proof, the charges against her were dropped. White submitted evidence that she made three requests: the first one took place Jan. 21, then again two days later on Jan. 23, and an additional request on April 29.

“We were provided proof that Ms. White, an employed single mother of three small children, submitted three requests for service in the year 2025 to her apartment manager regarding insect problems inside the apartment, Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart Sr. said. ”No drugs or firearms were found inside the apartment, nor any injuries to the children.”

After going through the ordeal and having her children placed in the home of their father, her attorney, Malik Shabazz, pressed for action against the city and police department.

“Ms. White did not deserve this excessive and harsh result, which violated her humanity and crushed her 4th and 14th Amendment rights,” Shabazz said. “I would hate to think that in 2025, Shreveport, Louisiana police still have not overcome discriminatory policing that would lead them to falsely arrest a Black woman for having a pest control problem in the home with her children, particularly when the apartment Management is documented as negligent to the tenant’s request for pest control. These actions of the arresting officer, the Shreveport Police Department, and the apartment management are shameful and harmful to Ms. White, and she deserves justice for this injustice.”

Atlanta Black Star reported that the complex reportedly refused to accept her rent checks after the troubling incident.

White’s legal team told KSLA that the mother is in a new, fully furnished home, and the children are back in school.

