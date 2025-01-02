News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Indiana Man Says Self-Defense Led Him To Bludgeoning Woman With Frying Pan, Space Heater Baka claims that the victim repeatedly threatened and assaulted him before the deadly escalation.







An Indiana man alleges that self-defense led him to fatally bludgeoning a woman with a frying pan and space heater.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Regulus Baka and charged him with one count of murder for the death of Shanaiya McDonald. McDonald was found by her roommate in the bloody scene in her bedroom, as detailed by Law and Crime.

Upon arriving at the apartment on Indianapolis’ south side, medical responders noted McDonald endured blunt trauma to the head. Officers also at the scene documented a plastic bag drenched in blood, with tape placed on top of the victim’s head. The mounting evidence pointed to signs of struggle during the deadly exchange.

Surveillance footage outside the apartment complex led to Baka, who allegedly threw McDonald’s phone and laptop in a nearby dumpster. Moreover, the tape used on the woman was found in the dumpster.

A vehicle found fleeing the scene also connected to Baka’s family. The car’s owner told authorities that the 22-year-old used the vehicle and pointed the officers to his parents’ house, where he currently slept.

Baka later confessed to the killing upon police interrogating him. He insisted on speaking English, despite officers using a French translator to explain his Miranda rights.

Speaking to police, he proclaimed that his relationship with McDonald was volatile. Baka claims she cheated on him multiple times, as well as threatened and assaulted him. According to The Indianapolis Star, Baka was also the father of her child.

By the man’s account, the victim had threatened to kill his family and repeatedly slapped him without reason. After he arrived on Dec. 29, the assault and subsequent threat to get someone else to hurt him escalated the next day.

Taking multiple blows, Baka allegedly began to fight McDonald back in self-defense. The two engaged in the brawl, with the now-deceased woman reportedly threatening to kill him with a knife, prompting Baka to punch her in the head.

Allegedly telling police he “just wanted her dead,” Baka began to hit her with a space heater and frying pan. He allegedly used each item to bash her head multiple times.

However, Baka did more to confirm her death. After allegedly wrapping tape around McDonald’s nose to stop her breathing, Baka also allegedly stabbed the woman with a knife. He then fled the scene, despite officers catching up to him within days.

He remains detained at Marion County Jail in Indiana, with his court hearing scheduled for Jan. 3.

