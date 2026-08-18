Nissan Unveils Infiniti QX65 While Staying Committed To Community Uplift

The Infiniti QX65 crossover just dropped, and it is the grandmaster of all Infinitis thus far. This top-tier status is realized in its design, drive, technology, and how it stands out from the brand’s earlier sports utility vehicle models.

The evolution marks a cornerstone release in the brand’s ambitious five-year strategy to launch five new vehicles. Kim Core, product specialist for product marketing at Infiniti, broke down key elements of the QX65 as a bold statement of intent designed to revitalize the brand’s standing in the competitive premium midsize crossover segment, starting with its price.

“We are launching five new products over the next five years to really change the brand and really invigorate where we are as a brand for Infiniti,” Core told BLACK ENTERPRISE during the reveal.

The new nameplate, which hit the market in May, is already exceeding internal sales targets as early customer deliveries accelerate. Starting at a base price of $53,990 and scaling up to approximately $70,000 for the fully equipped Autograph trim. Drawing direct visual inspiration from the iconic Infiniti FX fastback silhouette, the QX65 pairs a sleek exterior profile with intricate Japanese design philosophy. The front fascia incorporates a dramatic grille modeled after a bamboo forest in a storm, bordered by signature piano-key daylight running lamps.

“If you are an enthusiast of Infiniti [from] way back, you remember the FX,” Core said. “The FX is kind of what started this crossover segment, and Infiniti was the first player in that segment. So the designers used the inspiration of the FX and that fastback design to create the look of this car.”

The vehicle features an exclusive three-layer paint finish embedded with gold-coated glass flakes, creating a shimmering optical effect under natural sunlight.

What Are the Key Technology Features in the QX65?

The interior of the QX65 features dual 12-inch screens, 64-color ambient lighting, and red leather trim with gold accents. Proximity-sensing smart entry automatically unlocks the doors and lights up a welcome path as you approach.

Key technology features include:

Active-Cooling Wireless Charger: Uses an internal fan, raised pad, and magnetic positioning to charge phones quickly without overheating.

Uses an internal fan, raised pad, and magnetic positioning to charge phones quickly without overheating. 20-Speaker Klipsch Audio System: Tailors sound frequencies to the driver using an acoustic hearing test.

Tailors sound frequencies to the driver using an acoustic hearing test. Driver Headrest Speakers: Delivers phone calls and navigation directions directly to the driver without disturbing passengers.

How Does the Infiniti QX65 Perform and Compare in Luxury Utility?

The QX65 includes hands-free highway driving via ProPILOT 2.0 with automated lane changes and driver monitoring, plus remote climate control using the MyINFINITI app.

Functional and comfort highlights include:

Top-in-Class Space: Features best-in-class rear legroom (with sliding seats) and extra underfloor cargo storage.

Features best-in-class rear legroom (with sliding seats) and extra underfloor cargo storage. Spacious Trunk: Broad design easily fits four golf bags flat.

Broad design easily fits four golf bags flat. Autograph Trim Perks: Includes 21-inch wheels, power-folding rear seats, and heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats.

Beyond vehicle innovation

Infiniti and its parent company, Nissan, maintain a deep commitment to social responsibility and community uplift in Mississippi—anchored by nearby manufacturing operations at the Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant.

Through philanthropic arms like the Nissan Neighbors initiative and The Nissan Foundation, the corporate group actively invests in local educational, environmental, and humanitarian programs across Mississippi. Key regional efforts include:

STEM Education & HBCU Support : Direct funding for Mississippi’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)—such as Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, and Tougaloo College—to foster youth engagement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and develop future workforce leaders.

: Direct funding for Mississippi’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)—such as Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, and Tougaloo College—to foster youth engagement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and develop future workforce leaders. Community & Housing Development : Multi-year partnerships with organizations like Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area, where employee volunteers build homes alongside local families in the Jackson metropolitan area.

: Multi-year partnerships with organizations like Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area, where employee volunteers build homes alongside local families in the Jackson metropolitan area. Humanitarian Aid: Regular grants and hands-on volunteering for local non-profit organizations, including food insecurity relief through groups like Stewpot Community Services in Canton and Jackson.

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