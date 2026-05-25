News by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Influencer Campaign Helps Chicago Veteran Fight Foreclosure Letouer Turner, a Chicago Heights resident and Iraq War veteran, faces the possible loss of his home.







An outpouring of online support is helping an Illinois veteran fight to keep his family home after a tax error pushed the disabled father into foreclosure.

Letouer Turner, a Chicago Heights resident and Iraq War veteran, faces the possible loss of his home even though he qualifies for a Disabled Veterans Exemption program that is meant to reduce or eliminate property taxes for veterans with service-related disabilities. Turner served 15 months in Iraq and is now considered 100% disabled. He said the financial situation has made his anxiety, depression, and PTSD worse.

The situation gained national attention when Australian social media creator Samuel Weidenhofer started a GoFundMe campaign to help Turner save his home. Weidenhofer, known for his charitable fundraising efforts, said Turner’s story resonated because the veteran “did everything right” but still risks losing the home he bought for his children.

“I met Letouer Turner while covering his story, but what stayed with me was the weight of what he is going through,” Weidenhofer wrote on Turner’s GoFundMe page.

Fox 32 Chicago reports that foreclosure filings show that Turner allegedly owes over $243,000 related to the tax dispute. Cook County officials reportedly issued a certificate of error and refunded part of the taxes Turner paid, but this reimbursement has not stopped the foreclosure process.

Weidenhofer’s fundraiser is part of a larger initiative called “50 veterans in 50 states in 50 days.” This program aims to help struggling veterans nationwide during Military Appreciation Month. The influencer previously raised over $1 million for 88-year-old veteran Ed Bambas, whose story of working past retirement age went viral last year.

Turner expressed that the unexpected support has left him overwhelmed with gratitude after months of uncertainty about his home and future. The fundraiser continues to gather donations as supporters come together for the veteran and his family.

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