Report: Influencers And Podcasts Are Main Spreaders Of Disinformation For Black Voters









A new report has revealed the main types of platforms that spread disinformation to Black voters. The primary networks of influencers and podcasts fuel “fake news” to this critical demographic.

On June 25, Onyx Impact released “The Black Online Disinformation Landscape.” According to its description, the analysis serves as the “first-ever comprehensive roadmap for understanding and addressing the unique disinformation networks and narratives both within and targeting Black online spaces.”

The study detailed how six core networks worked to target Black voters by fostering division and jadedness ahead of the 2023 general election, which could influence over 40 million Black Americans. Among the most prevalent are “gateway” influencers and platforms, such as The Breakfast Club, The Joe Budden Podcast, The Shade Room, and other programs with a primarily Black audience.

These platforms can, often unintentionally, use their massive influence within the Black community to shed light on false narratives. Hosting controversial speakers to spread their agenda on these shows can contribute to misinformation. Moreover, the proponents of Black media and cultural commentary often allow guests to go unchecked in their messaging, which can lead to harmful results.

Another network is far-right activists with media platforms. Candace Owens remains at the forefront of popular Black conservative outlets. Her promotion of controversial revisionist narratives, which the study lists as having a high impact and reach across Black America, heavily contributes to the disinformation landscape, found the report. Owens extreme conservatism, which attributes to her platform’s growing popularity and vitality, could lend to a reach of over 11 million.

However, while the consistency of these disinformation efforts is a cause for concern, Onyx Impact’s Founder Esosa Osa did note that Black voters are not immediately falling for the trap.

“Black voters are likely less susceptible to many disinformation narratives given their deserved higher levels of skepticism in institutions and government overall,” said Osa to NBC News. “But just like other communities, when disinformation is targeted and comes from messengers with standing, it can be incredibly effective and dangerous.”

Other networks include health skeptics, Black nativists and separatists, and a misogynistic Black manosphere, in addition to foreign actors. Civic disengagement, gender wars, and general division also have a high reach and impact on disinformation in Black media networks.

