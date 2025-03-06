Brittney Griner Scores First Dunk In Unrivaled Basketball League

Brittney Griner became the first player to dunk in the Unrivaled basketball league, a feat she accomplished with Lisa Leslie, who scored the first dunk in WNBA history, in attendance.

According to USA Today, Griner made the historic basket March 3 while playing against the Lunar Owls. Although her team, Phantom BC, lost 92-79, people were speaking about the first dunk in the young league’s history.

Griner, who is 6’9″, scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the loss.

She has the most dunks in WNBA history, two, tying her with another league legend, Candace Parker. Leslie recorded the league’s first dunk on July 30, 2002. Awak Kuier has also recorded a dunk during league play.

But, on May 27, 2013, Griner broke that record in her first WNBA game when she threw down two dunks during that game.

“The dunk was outstanding, and it’s historic,” Leslie said after the March 3 game. “And obviously, I know what it’s like to have a historic dunk, but not the ending you want. The night I dunked, we lost that game, too, So, I know what you mean about remembering that, but just talk about that there is a historic moment for you to be the first to dunk in Unrivaled. It was awesome.”

“When I sit down and think about it, you know it definitely is,” Griner responded. “I’ll be able to hold that—got to do it with you here as well—so, I mean that was pretty cool, too, honestly, when I take the time to think about it.”

Griner, who recently signed with the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, will start her 13th WNBA season this summer. The former Baylor star remains one of the league’s best players.