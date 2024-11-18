ESPN To Broadcast ‘Inside the NBA’ In New Partnership With NBA

Fans of TNT’s Inside the NBA have received great news after discovering that Ernie Johnson Jr., Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal will continue hosting the popular sports program well beyond this year.

In a rare collaboration between two competing networks, it was announced that the long-running Emmy Awards-winning basketball show Inside the NBA will continue past this current season after TNT’s contract with the NBA expires. TNT Sports has broadcast the show for the past 35 years, and it has entered into an agreement with ESPN to continue producing it on the ESPN network.

ESPN will be the exclusive home of the iconic ‘Inside the NBA’ starting with the 2025-2026 season The pregame, halftime & postgame show for NBA Finals, NBA Playoffs, Christmas Day, NBA on ABC & more Details: https://t.co/0y3YDenAUJ pic.twitter.com/ABBdsM74VH — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 18, 2024

In partnership with TNT Sports and the National Basketball Association (NBA), ESPN announced that it will have the iconic Inside the NBA on its platforms (including ABC, both Disney-owned properties) starting next season.

In a written statement, Luis Silberwasser, CEO and chairman of TNT Sports, said, “At TNT Sports, we take great pride in our Inside the NBA show and know its success is both a reflection of the iconic talent on set and the incredible people behind the scenes who consistently demonstrate the creativity and craft of our great team. We are thrilled to continue to produce Inside the NBA for ESPN and ABC, ensuring fans can keep enjoying the magic of this show during the NBA season.”

Meanwhile, the NBA also announced that the dispute between the league and Warner Bros. Discovery (TNT Sports owner) ended with this historic arrangement between TNT Sports and ESPN. With the current agreement, the relationship extends for an additional 11 years. The NBA and Warner Bros. Discovery will expand their partnership with TNT Sports, including digital properties Bleacher Report and House of Highlights.

“The opportunity to continue the iconic and Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA is a huge win for basketball fans everywhere,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “We look forward to building on our longstanding partnership with TNT Sports and working together to promote NBA content across key WBD and NBA platforms.”

