Instacart Launches ‘Shelve Checking’ Job For Gig Workers

Instacart has a new job offering for gig workers: checking shelves on behalf of companies and then taking pictures, Business Insider reports.

The “brand tasks” program has been tested since fall 2024 as a way of continuing to build on Instacart’s original business structure of using gig workers to shop and deliver goods to consumers. The company describes the program as one way to expand into other grocery areas and retail technology in addition to smart shopping carts and advertising.

A beta version of the program sent a message saying, “you’ll get paid to take photos of what’s in stock or refill displays” in November 2024. One shopper in Pennsylvania took advantage and said they were paid about $12 to take pictures of a Dove body care products display. The job took 10 minutes.

The program has a seemingly positive advantage for both the shopper and the companies. A Instacart spokesperson said “shoppers can opt-in to receive access to these tasks and will be able to accept the tasks just as they would a standard batch” of Instacart orders.

The upside for the corporations is the pictures give them an idea on what’s selling and how their products are appealing to customers. “Brands often work with third parties on a periodic basis to gain insights into their in-stock inventory,” the spokesperson said.

With the San Francisco-based company “primarily focused on display check,” the spokesperson confirmed that Instacart has “evaluated other tasks and could consider adding additional tasks in the future” since gig work has become more popular. This, in addition, to extended partnerships like one with the city of Columbia, South Carolina, may help the company’s profile.

The city extended its Grocery Access Pilot (GAP) Program partnership with Instacart to assist people with limited access to fresh food and produce to be delivered to their home, according to WLTX 19. Eligible residents receive a free, one year Instacart+ membership and a monthly Instacart Health Fresh Funds stipend used to cover fees and Instacart customer care support.