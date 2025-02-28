Lifestyle by Jeroslyn JoVonn Interior Design Powerhouse Brigette Romanek Debuts New Collection At Crate & Barrel Brigette Romanek brings her relaxed luxury aesthetic to Crate & Barrel for a 54-piece collection.







Renowned interior designer Brigette Romanek is launching her first collection with Crate & Barrel—a 54-piece line that blends glamour and ease, bringing a sophisticated yet relaxed touch to the beloved home goods retailer.

After showcasing her interior design expertise with celebrity clients like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Kelly Rowland, Crate & Barrel tapped Romanek to create a collection that embodies her signature playful, California-inspired aesthetic.

“We’re all so busy in our day-to-day lives that through my design approach, I want people to pause and exhale when entering any room,” Romanek told Home Accents Today. “In collaborating, Crate & Barrel and myself both share a genuine passion for encouraging beautiful moments through design, and everything from the furniture to decor pieces in this collection are meant to support this calming lifestyle.”

Celebrated for seamlessly blending aesthetics with functionality, Romanek’s Crate & Barrel collection is rooted in timeless design with visually pleasing surprises and thoughtfully crafted to bring tranquility and versatility to any space. Her expertise in blending diverse materials shines through in rich layers of travertine, antique brass, and bleached woods.

“The process of collaborating with Brigette was so inspiring, and we were honored to bring her unique vision, bold creativity and artfully curated style to our customers,” said Sebastian Brauer, Crate & Barrel senior vice president of product design. “This collection feels glamorous and relaxed, combining modern, clean lines with natural and luxurious materials.”

Crate & Barrel expressed its excitement when announcing the collection on Instagram on Feb. 20.

“Confession: We’ve been keeping this a secret for a year, and today’s the day! 🎉 The @brigetteromanek x @crateandbarrel collection is here!” The retailer captioned its post.

“This is NOT your average collab. Think bold and vibey—just like the amazing star designer herself. We love how she’s all about ditching design rules and creating a home that feels super personal: “Coming home should feel like an exhale. Like stepping into your own sanctuary.”

From plush chocolate velvet couches priced between $2,499 and $2,899 to oak wood credenzas ($1,999) and dressers ($2,699), the Brigette Romanek for Crate & Barrel collection adds a touch of luxury to any space. Shop the collection at Crate & Barrel while supplies last.

RELATED CONTENT: Peep This Art Decor That Celebrates Black Women