HBCU by Sharelle B. McNair Interscope Records Brings The Vibes To The Yard With ‘Homecoming Szn Compilation Vol. 2’ Interscope is partnering with some of the biggest HBCUs in the Southeast to release the vinyls, which feature chart-topping hits from Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla, Rob49, and Mustard.







In partnership with Hampton University, Clark Atlanta University, and Alabama State University, Interscope Geffen A&M Records will continue its yearlong successful campaign celebrating Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with the next vinyl-exclusive album, Homecoming SZN Compilation Vol. 2.

In an effort to carry on the mission of celebrating the institutions that have paved the way creatively, professionally, and culturally for several Interscope artists and leaders, the record label is partnering with some of the biggest HBCUs in the Southeast to release the vinyls—in school colors—featuring chart-topping hits from Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla, Rob49, and Mustard.

Interscope will make a $3 donation for every vinyl—which features custom artwork for each participating school—sold.

“Homecoming is a treasured tradition at Hampton University, celebrating our history, culture, and community. We are excited to partner with Interscope Geffen A&M Records to bring this innovative Homecoming SZN initiative to our campus,” Hampton University president Darrell K. Williams said in a statement. “Music has always been a powerful bridge between generations, and this collaboration gives our students a chance to showcase their creativity while connecting with a legacy that extends far beyond our campus.”

According to Billboard, the campaign launched in October 2024, collaborating with Howard University, Tennessee State, and Texas Southern University. To celebrate one year of excellence and partnership, Interscope visited Clark Atlanta for the Oct. 22 official homecoming concert with a performance from vinyl-featured artist Big Boogie in addition to a campus pop-up.

With a focus on working with the music executives of the future, Universal Music Group’s culture marketing and creative strategy team, °1824, will be accepting applications from students at each university for part-time roles. The group’s goal is to kickstart their careers in important supportive roles, including content creation, livestreaming, strategic partnerships, and publicity.

Interscope plans to announce future HBCU partners in the coming months.

RELATED CONTENT: Interscope Geffen A&M Records Launches HBCU Initiative With ‘Homecoming SZN’ Album