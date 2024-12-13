News by Jeroslyn JoVonn NYPD Warns US Healthcare Executives About Online ‘Hitlist’ After UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassination US healthcare execs are on high alert amid the assassination of United Healthcare's CEO.







The New York Police Department has issued a warning to U.S. healthcare executives about an online “hitlist” targeting them, following the recent assassination of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO.

The healthcare industry is on high alert following the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last week, The Guardian reported. The NYPD has issued warnings to healthcare executives about an increased risk to their safety after discovering an online “hit list” that surfaced in the aftermath of Thompson’s murder.

The NYPD issued a bulletin citing viral posts circulating online that publicize the names and salaries of various health insurance executives. The bulletin also noted that “wanted” signs targeting corporate chief executives have been spotted throughout Manhattan.

Wanted posters of healthcare CEOs are reportedly starting to pop up in NYC, per Reddit: pic.twitter.com/YH1K4nSEnD — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 11, 2024

In response to Thompson’s murder, which has been disturbingly praised in some corners of social media, corporations are rushing to enhance security measures for their senior executives to guard against potential copycat attacks.

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in Brian Thompson’s killing, has garnered unsettling support on social media, raising concerns that the crime could inspire others. The NYPD bulletin urged companies to enhance security measures, warning that the allegations against Mangione have the “capability to inspire a variety of extremists and grievance-driven malicious actors to violence.”

“Both prior to and after the suspected perpetrator’s identification and arrest, some online users across social media platforms reacted positively to the killing, encouraged future targeting of similar executives, and shared conspiracy theories regarding the shooting,” the bulletin states.

The bulletin referenced several posts that defended Thompson’s December 4 shooting outside a Hilton Hotel in central Manhattan, citing perceived injustices within the U.S. health insurance industry as justification.

“The politicians are compromised, and the corporations are suffocating us – all CEOs should be considered. Sucks when your government is bought by these CEOs who immediately impact the masses,” one Reddit post read.

Executives from industries beyond healthcare have expressed concern following Thompson’s murder. Global Guardian, a security firm, reported receiving 70 inquiries from concerned companies within 36 hours of Thompson’s murder, as executives sought to enhance security measures at corporate offices and private residences.

“Corporate America is nervous. People are on high alert,” Keith Wojcieszek, global head of intelligence at Kroll, a financial risk and advisory firm, told CNN. “Companies want to elevate their security posture. Healthcare is the target now, but who’s next?”

“It’s a huge wake-up call,” Seth Krummrich, Global Guardian’s vice president, said. “The mood changed dramatically in a very short period of time.”

